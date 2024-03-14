New Ventures Maine Workshops connecting women to construction and forestry careers coming in April

AUGUSTA – Augusta, Maine—New Ventures Maine will offer two free, 60-minute online workshops in April that are designed for women to explore high-wage trade careers in Maine.

Connecting Women to Construction Careers

Online, Thursday, April 4, 2024, 6 to 7 p.m.

Connecting Women to Forestry Careers

Online, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 6 to 7 p.m.

Both workshops provide an opportunity to learn about low-cost or no-cost training programs and job opportunities in a variety of in-demand construction and forestry careers in Maine.

“Employers are recruiting in these two sectors and are offering excellent jobs that women and those who identify as gender-expansive or nonbinary may not have considered,” said New Ventures Maine Workforce Development Manager Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau. “Our workshops offer an introduction to many of these opportunities and to resources for learning more.”

Previous participants provided the following feedback:

“I was very interested to hear about the apprenticeship programs, as I was apprehensive of starting a job with which I had little experience. But hearing that employers actively

look for people to train gave me a new sense of hope.”

“The presenter was very respectful and knowledgeable, providing information in a way that made me feel confident in my goals not in spite of being a woman, but BECAUSE of it. The video interviews were great, too. Thank you!”

“We want to connect women with current information, not only about training, education, and earn-while-you-learn opportunities, but also well-paying trade jobs with benefits that currently exist in our state,” said Senechal-Jandreau.

For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/NVMEBuildYourCareer or call 207-768-9635.

NVME trades workshops are supported by the Maine Department of Transportation.