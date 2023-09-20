Protect your child! Free child car seat checks during Child Passenger Safety Week

AUGUSTA – Every year, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety (MeBHS) partners with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to hold Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs this year from September 17-23. The annual safety week always ends with National Seat Check Saturday, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the appropriate car seats for their kids. Most caregivers think they’re using their car seats correctly, but the reality is about half of them are not. A crash isn’t the time to find out.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, and the latest research from NHTSA shows that 46% of car seats are misused. Common issues are children being in the wrong type of car seat for their age and size, and car seats being installed improperly — both of which leave children vulnerable to injury in a crash. This makes making sure a car seat is correctly installed, even more important.

The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety has roughly 34 partner locations around the State of Maine where families can make an appointment year-round with a Certified Car Seat Technician for car seat installation assistance, education, and guidance. To find a list of inspection sites in your community, please go to: https://www.maine.gov/dps/bhs/safety-programs/child-passenger-safety/car-seat-inspection-locations.

These skilled technicians explain and demonstrate how to use car seats, booster seats, and seat belts correctly. They can help you choose the correct car seat for your child’s age and size, install that seat correctly in your vehicle, and show you how to use that seat correctly every time. Their services are completely free of charge. It costs you nothing but could save your child’s life.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks and education to parents and caregivers during Child Passenger Safety Week. Below you can find information for some free check events happening across Maine:

– Community Car Seat Check Event on September 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Maliseet Community Center located at 564 Foxcroft Road, Houlton.

– Community Virtual Car Seat Safety Class on September 21, 2023, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact Brittney Dunphy at bwatt@rfgh.net for more information and to register.

– Community Car Seat Check Event on September 21, 2023, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at United Ambulance located at 215 Rodman Road, Auburn.

All parents and caregivers are invited to attend these free events. You’ll spend about 30 minutes

with a certified expert and leave knowing your kids are as safe as possible on the road.

“According to NHSTA, every day in 2021, on average, two children under 13 were killed in cars,

SUVs, pickups, and vans. In Maine, there was one fatality involving a passenger under 13 years old

in 2021. Fortunately, Maine falls below the national average for fatalities involving children under

13 (in 2021). However, one fatality or injury is still one too many. Each loss of life on Maine’s roads

is preventable”, said Lauren Stewart Maine’s Highway Safety Director. It’s important to make an

appointment with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician and get car seats checked.

Maine Bureau of Highway Safety’s mission is to save lives and prevent injuries on the state’s roads

and highways through leadership, innovation, project, and program support. MeBHS encourages

everyone who drives with a child to check out NHTSA’s free, online resources at

www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat.