RSU #73 kindergarten registration and screening, April 4 and 5

JAY – Spruce Mountain Primary School (SMPS) is holding kindergarten registration and screening on Thursday and Friday, April 4 and 5. It will be by appointment only and will be conducted at SMPS. Please call 897-3355 to schedule an appointment. Your child must be five years of age on or before October 15, 2024.

Current RSU #73 Pre-K students will be tested at school. There is no need to make a separate appointment for them to come in.

It is necessary to have the child’s original birth certificate, current immunization records, and proof of residency (electric bill, rental agreement or tax bill) at the time of registration. Students cannot be registered without the necessary documents.

The immunization record can be obtained from your child’s physician. A certified copy of your child’s birth certificate can be obtained at the town office where you were residing at the time of your child’s birth.

Your son/daughter must attend the kindergarten registration, as they will meet teachers, see the classrooms, and take part in several academic screenings. These screenings will help us determine your child’s placement in our kindergarten programs.

Please notify anyone you know of that has a kindergarten age student residing in RSU #73 that they must register at this time for the fall of 2024.

We look forward to having your child in our school!