RSU 9 announces Pre-K and Kindergarten registration dates

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue Regional School District (RSU 9) Superintendent Christian Elkington is pleased to announce that districtwide registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten for the 2024/25 school year opens soon.

To be eligible for Kindergarten, children must be five years old on or before October 15, 2024; for Pre-K, children must be four years old on or before October 15, 2024. Students who are currently enrolled in one of the district’s Pre-K programs at Cape Cod Hill, G.D. Cushing, or W.G. Mallett Schools do not need to re-register for kindergarten.

Registration Packets must be picked up at your child’s school and completed prior to your registration appointment. Also, please bring the following documentation to your appointment: your child’s original birth certificate; up-to-date immunization records; a recent photo of your child; proof of residency; and the completed Parental Questionnaire and Medical History forms found in your Registration Packet.