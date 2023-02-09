Scholarships available to Franklin County residents

FARMINGTON – The 2023 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce David Robie Memorial Scholarship applications are now available. The Scholarship is in memory of the late David Robie and is to encourage continuing or higher education for Franklin County residents through financial assistance.

The Scholarships are open to any resident of Franklin County who has lived in the county for at least the prior 12 months. This scholarship will be awarded to a resident planning to, or currently attending an accredited, post-secondary school. This includes 2023 high school graduates, current, full-time college students or other residents returning to school. A high school equivalency test (GED) is acceptable.

Applications are available at the Chamber office, on the Chamber’s website at www.franklincountymaine.org, or at the guidance offices of the five high schools located in Franklin County. Applications and supporting materials are due into the Chamber no later than Friday, April 7 at 12 p.m. An application may also be requested through the Chamber by emailing director@franklincountymaine.org or calling 778-4215.