Second annual Winter Carnival declared ‘huge success’ at Day Mountain Regional Middle School

STRONG – Day Mountain Regional Middle School held its Second Annual Winter Carnival the week before February vacation. Declared a “huge success” by one and all, the event featured a week-long series of friendly competitions amongst the students and teachers of grades 5 and 6.

To begin with, each day of Winter Carnival Week, aka Spirit Week, had a specific theme. In order to earn points for their teams, which were determined by homeroom assignment, students dressed according to the day’s theme. Monday’s theme was PJ Day; Tuesday, Crazy Hat and/or Hair Day; Wednesday, being Valentine’s Day, required outfits featuring red, pink, and/or white. Sports Attire was the order of the day on Thursday, and Friday was America Day, on which participants dressed patriotically, which brought out lots of red, white, and blue, as well as stars and stripes.

At the end of the week, 6A, homeroom of ELA teacher Nicole Levesque, led in points for highest percentage of participation in the Spirit Days with 95%. 5A, science teacher Tom Piekart’s homeroom, was second with 92%; third place, 6B, with math teacher Melissa Galusha, 91%; and 4th place, 5B, with social studies teacher Crystal Polk, 86%. Teams scored 4, 3, 2, or 1 point for placing first, second, third, or fourth. However, these daily results did not necessarily clinch the award of the coveted Spirit Cup. In addition to noting the percentage of participation of each class with the daily themes, teachers and other staff members were constantly scouting the student body for evidence of good sportsmanship, positive attitudes, encouragement of one another no matter whether or not they were on the same team, and the just plain ability to have fun and enjoy the day. By mid-day Friday, the 5th/6th grade academic team had consulted regarding the award of The Spirit Cup. Their decision would be announced at the Closing Ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Friday morning featured more active competitions in the gym. These included The Great Plunger Race, Hungry Hippo, Limbo, Egg/Spoon Relay Race, The Toilet Paper Wrap, and a Dance Off. In the afternoon, participants could choose amongst a Trivia Game Show; Cribbage, Checkers, or Othello in “the game room”; Blooket, a “modern” classroom review game; or working on a School Spirit Poster Contest in the art room. As with the Spirit Days, points were awarded to the homeroom teams for first, second, third, and fourth places in each activity.

The final decisions for both the Spirit Cup and the Winter Carnival Championship were announced at a brief Closing Ceremony on Friday afternoon. With bated breath, students gathered in the hallway of the 5th/6th wing to learn the results…

“And the winner of the Spirit Cup is…. 6A!”

Cheers and applause echoed up and down the hall. When quiet was restored, it was time to announce the outcome of competition for Winter Carnival 2024 Champs. In fourth place was Homeroom 6B with 24 points. Third place went to Homeroom 5B with 26 points. Second place went to 5A with 34 points.

“And the 2024 Champs are… Homeroom 6A, which clinched first place with 46 points!”

The Annual Winter Carnival tradition was initiated at the Phillips School many, many years ago under the leadership of the Grades 5 – 8 Student Council, then a member of the Maine Association of Student Councils. The event has been continued by the Student Council at the new district middle school in Strong.

General consensus of those involved with this year’s event was “controlled chaos” in a very positive atmosphere.

“School spirit and participation was great; team-building was a huge focus,” Ms. Levesque shared, “All I can say is that it really came down to full class participation and an outstanding job of encouraging others.”

Story and photos by community contributor Paula Kane.