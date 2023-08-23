SeniorsPlus announces September classes

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in September. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Wowzitude ‘Travel’

— Vienna, Austria

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Time: 2 p.m.

— Destinations to be announced

Dates: Tuesdays, September 12, 19, and 26

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and website for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Medicare Made Simple

Date: Thursday, September 7

Time: 5–7 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

In this introductory class with Medicare expert Kerry Faria, learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare, or anyone who would like to learn more. There will be time for questions and answers.

Opening Minds Through Art (OMA) Art Exhibition

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Celebrate our Lewiston OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over multiple sessions. Open to the public, bring a friend! Refreshments will be served.

Being a Savvy Shopper

Date: Monday, September 11

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Alan Elze

Location: Lewiston office

When we buy something new or used or obtain services, how do we go about doing it? Ads in the paper, TV ads, Internet ads, friends, or research? We will look at some ways to make you a smarter shopper.

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: September 18 (every first and third Monday; office closed Sept. 4)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.

Effective Communication Strategies

Date: Thursday, September 21

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: Lewiston office

As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT AND RESOURCES

Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Mondays

Date: Monday, September 11 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: Lewiston office

Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Tuesdays

Date: Tuesday, September 26 (every last Tuesday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: Lewiston office

Caregiver Support Group—Norway

Date: Thursday, September 28 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: Norway office

Caregiver Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, September 7 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: Wilton office

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group—Wilton

Date: Thursday, September 21 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: Wilton office

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

This pre-recorded Zoom class about online fraud and scams is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.