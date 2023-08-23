SeniorsPlus announces September classes

LEWISTON – SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in September. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES
Wowzitude ‘Travel’
— Vienna, Austria
Date: Tuesday, September 5
Time: 2 p.m.
— Destinations to be announced
Dates: Tuesdays, September 12, 19, and 26
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
Wowzitude’s award-winning travel club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook and website for Wowzitude updates.
Knitting Group
Dates: Wednesdays
Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.
Medicare Made Simple
Date: Thursday, September 7
Time: 5–7 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
In this introductory class with Medicare expert Kerry Faria, learn about insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare, or anyone who would like to learn more. There will be time for questions and answers.
Opening Minds Through Art (OMA) Art Exhibition
Date: Friday, September 8
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
Celebrate our Lewiston OMA artists as we display all the art they have been completing over multiple sessions. Open to the public, bring a friend! Refreshments will be served.
Being a Savvy Shopper
Date: Monday, September 11
Time: 1–2:30 p.m.
Instructor: Alan Elze
Location: Lewiston office
When we buy something new or used or obtain services, how do we go about doing it? Ads in the paper, TV ads, Internet ads, friends, or research? We will look at some ways to make you a smarter shopper.
Lewiston Game Day
Dates: September 18 (every first and third Monday; office closed Sept. 4)
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, checkers, or card games. Bring your own or play ours. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games.
Effective Communication Strategies
Date: Thursday, September 21
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Location: Lewiston office
As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT AND RESOURCES
Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Mondays
Date: Monday, September 11 (every second Monday)
Time: 5:30–7 p.m.
Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW
Location: Lewiston office
Caregiver Support Group—Lewiston/Tuesdays
Date: Tuesday, September 26 (every last Tuesday)
Time: 3–4:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Heather Komulainen
Location: Lewiston office
Caregiver Support Group—Norway
Date: Thursday, September 28 (every fourth Thursday)
Time: 2:30–4 p.m.
Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW
Location: Norway office
Caregiver Support Group—Wilton
Date: Thursday, September 7 (every first Thursday)
Time: 3–4:15 p.m.
Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW
Location: Wilton office
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group—Wilton
Date: Thursday, September 21 (every third Thursday)
Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: Wilton office
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.
ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS
AT&T – Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
This pre-recorded Zoom class about online fraud and scams is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention, and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network.
Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.
About SeniorsPlus and our Education Center: Our mission is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities, their families and communities, and to support them to make informed choices. Educational programs like these are made possible by contributions.