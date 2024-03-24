SeniorsPlus Education Center announces April classes and support groups

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in April. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY CLASSES

Lewiston Game Day

Dates: Mondays, April 1 & 8

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’—Destinations to be announced

Date: Tuesdays

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays

Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

A Matter of Balance

Dates: Thursdays, April 11, 18, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell and June Turcotte

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

This evidenced-based, Healthy Living for ME class aims to promote and teach practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling while increasing physical activity. Learn from our trained staff members ways to change the environment to reduce fall risk factors, increase physical activity, and control how the fear of falling may impact one’s life. This class requires registration and will run for eight weeks. Space is limited. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.

Get Connected with the National Digital Equity Center

Date: Thursday, April 11

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Facilitator: Adam Dawes of NDEC

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Find out about the free programs and services provided by the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC). The NDEC provides support such as assistance for affordable high-speed internet, free Digital Skills Classes, and the Digital Skills Success Plan Program which is geared specifically towards people who either need assistance with learning how to acquire and/or use a device or take digital skills classes to improve their employment options.

Animal Fostering Info Session

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Instructor: Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Lots of our furry friends need a helping hand before they get a fur-ever home. Learn about fostering opportunities and need. Ask questions about fostering and adopting.

Fabric Yo-Yo Crafts with Louise — Flowers

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 3–4 p.m.

Instructor: Louise Geoffroy

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5

Fabric yo-yo’s are simple hand sewing/basting around a fabric circle and then gathering it into a round cloth yo-yo. If you can thread a needle and sew on a button, you can make a cloth yo-yo. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.

Caregiver Info Session

Date: Monday, April 22

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Instructor: Heather Komulainen, Caregiver Programs Administrator

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Thousands of Mainers care for their loved ones who are older, have a disability, or are raising a grandchild. Caregivers can also be a neighbor or friend helping an older adult or someone living with an Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related diagnosis. SeniorsPlus is here to help! We offer support, education, and funding to make being a caregiver a little easier. We also offer programs to allow caregivers the time to do things other than providing direct care. Join us to learn more about the groups and programs offered at our Lewiston, Norway, and Wilton offices.

Paper Crafting with Corinne

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 1–2:30 p.m.

Instructor: Corinne Saindon

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5

Stamping with Corinne is so excited to be back providing classes again at SeniorsPlus! Create beautiful cards for the ladies in your life. We will create two cards; one will be a cool fold. Fee of $5 includes all materials needed for each project; fee payable in class. Class size is limited. To register, please call or email SeniorsPlus.

CBD 101

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Instructor: Tracie Mare of Green Compass

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Join Tracie, your hope advocate for all things hemp and CBD. If you or someone you know struggles with sleep, pain, anxious feelings, and stress, gut health, focus, etc., you may benefit from nature’s medicine, specifically organic CBD and hemp wellness. There’s something for everyone, from kiddos to end of life, and even our fur babies. Remember, hemp is hope, not dope.

Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances

Date: Monday, April 29

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Instructor: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Caregivers: How much do you know about managing money? This free program by the Alzheimer’s Association will help you learn about the costs of caregiving and the benefits of early planning, and teach you how to avoid financial abuse and fraud, start a conversation about finances, assess financial and legal needs, and find support.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance

Day/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m. (No class Monday, April 15)

Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer

Cost: See below

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m.

Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m.

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you further.

OXFORD COUNTY

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Tbilisi, Georgia

Date: Thursday, April 4

Time: 11 a.m.

— Portmeirion, Wales

Dates: Thursday, April 11

Time: 11 a.m.

— Buenos Aires, Argentina

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 11 a.m.

— Split, Croatia

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

See class description under Androscoggin County.

Opening Minds through Art

Dates: Fridays, April 5, 12, 19, 26, May 3 & 10

Time: 2–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Volunteers needed! Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.

Norway Game Day

Date: Tuesday, April 16 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

Let’s play cribbage, checkers, cards, or a jigsaw puzzle. Staff will be there to network and talk about all our programs while we play games. Been feeling cooped up? Join us! Walk-ins welcome.

Tech assistance in Oxford County

The Digital Navigation Program provides free, one-on-one support to Oxford Country residents interested in learning how to use all features of their internet device or devices, including smart phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Please contact CCFC’s Digital Navigator Ashley Lawrence today to get started: call 207-333-6444 or email ACP@community-concepts.org.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Dates/time: Tuesdays, April 2, 23, and 30 from 1–3 p.m.

Date/time: Tuesday, April 9, 2–3 p.m.

Facilitator: Michael Burd

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or Zoom? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Tbilisi, Georgia

Date: Thursday, April 4

Time: 11 a.m.

— Portmeirion, Wales

Dates: Thursday, April 11

Time: 11 a.m.

— Buenos Aires, Argentina

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 11 a.m.

— Split, Croatia

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

See class description under Androscoggin County.

Coffee and Cribbage

Date: Thursdays

Time: 9–10:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

For all beginner and experienced cribbage players. Limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS)

Date: Tuesday, April 16 (every third Tuesday)

Time: 9–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

A Sexual Assault Prevention Advocate will be available to provide resources and one-on-one check-ins. They are available to listen, provide support, and discuss options.

Beginnings of Wilton

Date: Thursday, April 18

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Richard Corey, Wilton Historian and President of the Wilton Historical Society

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Learn about the beginnings of the beautiful town of Wilton, Maine.

Pop Up Store Tour

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Julia Halley, Healthy Community Coalition

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Learn skills around reading food labels, comparing unit prices, finding whole-grain foods, identifying ways to purchase produce in the most cost-effective way, and making healthy food choices while at the store. Each participant will get a $10 Hannaford gift card to spend on their own time after the class, in hopes they can purchase a meal with the skills learned. There will be hands-on materials and informational resources to take home.

Spare Change Bingo

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Time: 10–11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Looking for fun and have loose change around the house? Come join us for a high fun, low stakes hour of bingo. We will play multiple games with a 25 cent buy-in; all the money will go into the pot for the winner.

CAREGIVER GROUPS AND RESOURCES

See also Caregiver Information Session and Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide under Androscoggin County

Caregiver Support Groups

—Lewiston Mondays

Date: Monday, April 8 (every second Monday)

Time: 5:30–7 p.m.

Facilitator: Dana Morrell, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Lewiston Thursdays

Date: Thursday, April 25 (every last Thursday)

Time: 3–4:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Heather Komulainen

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

—Norway

Date: Thursday, April 25 (every fourth Thursday)

Time: 2:30–4 p.m.

Facilitator: Valerie Cole, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Norway

—Wilton

Date: Thursday, April 4 (every first Thursday)

Time: 3–4:15 p.m.

Facilitator: Janice Sabin, LSW

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system.

Kinship Support Group — Wilton

Date: Thursday, April 18 (every third Thursday)

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

Did you know that SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter? The goal of the newsletter is to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities to those in need. If you or someone you know is in need of caregiver support and would like to receive the newsletter, please reach out.

ONLINE GROUPS AND OFFERINGS

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Catch this pre-recorded Zoom class to learn more about online fraud and scams. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults fall victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or to their families. This workshop will give you the information needed to protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.