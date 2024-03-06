UCU opens applications for newly expanded annual scholarship program

ORONO – University Credit Union (UCU) is pleased to announce that the application period for the annual UCU Scholarship is now open online: https://www.ucumaine.com/scholarship/.

The UCU Scholarship is awarded annually to eight undergraduate students furthering their education at each University of Maine System campus and Maine Maritime Academy; each scholarship awarded is $1,000. To be more inclusive of students pursuing advanced education, UCU expanded the program this year to include a graduate scholarship, in addition to the eight undergraduate scholarships to the aforementioned schools. Since beginning the UCU Scholarship in 2016, UCU has awarded 55 scholarships to students furthering their education in Maine.

“The UCU Scholarship has supported many students over the years on their path to higher education and financial well-being,” said Renee Ouellette, President and CEO of UCU. “We are inspired by these students for their continued drive, focus, and determination as they further their education. We are pleased to expand our scholarship program this year to include graduate students, recognizing the value and importance of this higher level to rounding out their education, preparing them for their future careers.”

To be considered for the UCU Scholarship, applicants must be UCU members with a primary account that is in good standing by May 1, 2024. They must be entering the fall 2024 semester as a student at a University of Maine System institution or Maine Maritime Academy. For full program details and to apply, visit www.ucu.maine.edu/scholarship/.