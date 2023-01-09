UMaine Extension 4-H introduces youth to engineering concepts with virtual club

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is accepting registrations for a special interest club where youth ages 9-18 can explore basic engineering concepts. This online club will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 26 through March 2 from 4 – 5:15 p.m. Required registration closes Jan. 17.

The 4-H Engineering Club will introduce basic engineering skills by exploring a different topic each week. Participants will work through a hands-on engineering challenge and will have an opportunity to connect with other 4-H engineers across the state. UMaine Extension 4-H staff will lead the challenges.

The club is free and limited to 20 participants. Register by Jan. 17 on the event webpage to receive the link and at-home materials. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.8206 or sarah.sparks@maine.edu. Additional information also is available on the Extension 4-H Virtual Learning webpage.