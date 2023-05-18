UMaine Extension 4-H introducing teens to adulting concepts in June

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a short-term online 4-H club for youth ages 13–18 about basic adult life skills on from 4–5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21–July 26. Required registration closes June 10.

The “4-H Adulting 101” series will introduce basic adult life skills by exploring a different topic each week including personal values, building healthy relationships, buying and caring for a car, youth entrepreneurship, mindfulness and stress management, and a topic chosen by the participants. UMaine Extension 4-H staff and guest speakers will lead the discussions.

The club is free; limited to 20 participants. Register on the event webpage by June 10 to receive the Zoom link and introductory email. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.324.2814; erin.mcdonald1@maine.edu. Additional information also is available on the Extension 4-H Virtual Learning webpage.