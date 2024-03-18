UMaine Extension 4-H workshop explores Maine’s changing tidepools

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a weekly online workshop for youth, ages 13-18, focused on Maine’s tidepools and citizen science. The 4-H Tidepool Immersion Discovery and Ecology (TIDE) workshop series will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 9-May 11. An optional field day will be held April 13, rain date April 14, at Southern Maine Community College, 2 Fort Road, South Portland.

During the workshop, participants will explore the intertidal zone while contributing to marine science research. Through engaging activities, attendees will learn about the various species found in tidepools during low tide and use innovative equipment to capture stunning pictures on their smartphones for identification purposes.

Led by graduate students from the University of New England and the University of Southern Maine, additional topics include invasive species, climate change, species identification, and how to participate in ongoing research efforts.

The workshop is free; registration is required and limited to 15 participants. Register by March 27 on the event webpage to receive the link and materials. The workshop is supported by the Maine Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) at the University of Maine.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sarah Sparks, 207.581.8206, sarah.sparks@maine.edu.