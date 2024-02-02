UMaine Extension and Greater Franklin Food Council host Farmer Resource and Networking Day on Feb. 27

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Greater Franklin Food Council are hosting a Farmer Resource and Networking Day from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the University of Maine Farmington, 224 Main St.

The event offers farmers, prospective farmers, and community members an opportunity to connect with agricultural service providers and each other, while learning about various programs and resources. Sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank and United Insurance, participants will hear from local farmer panelists and agricultural organizations, including the Natural Resource and Conservation Service (NRCS), Farm Service Agency (FSA), Maine Farmland Trust (MFT), Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), UMaine Extension, and others. Attendees will also have the chance to engage in informative discussions.

The event is free, and open to all individuals with an interest in farming, with a particular focus on those in Franklin and surrounding counties. Snacks, refreshments and lunch will be provided. Space is limited to 35 participants. Registration is required by Feb. 18.

For more information or to register, please visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation contact Nick Rowley, nicholas.rowley@maine.edu, 207.778.4650

University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension seeks to build thriving communities and grow the food-based economy, focusing on aspects from production and processing to nutrition, food safety and food security. Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H which offers hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement and creates a positive environment where participants are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.