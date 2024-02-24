UMaine Extension and Maine Dairy Industry Association to host 2024 Maine Dairy Seminar, March 14

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Dairy Industry Association (MDIA) are hosting the 2024 Maine Dairy Seminar and MDIA Annual Meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 14 at the Waterville Elks Lodge, 76 Industrial Road.

The collaborative event will include featured speakers highlighting emerging trends and challenges, a trade show showcasing the latest products, technologies and services, and association and other industry updates. Attendees will have the chance to connect with exhibitors, explore innovative solutions and network with industry suppliers and vendors.

Speakers include John Winchell, Territory Sales Representative at Alltech; and John Porter, University of New Hampshire extension professor and specialist, and an independent dairy consultant.

The event is free, lunch is included. Registration is required. For a full schedule and to register visit the program webpage.

To request a reasonable accommodation contact Melissa Libby Babcock, melissa.libby1@maine.edu, 207-581-2788, or Glenda Pereira, glenda.pereira@maine.edu, 207-581-3240.