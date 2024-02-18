UMaine Extension hosts Gardening Webinar Series in March and April

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a series of gardening webinars that will offer information, practical knowledge and insights for gardeners of all levels. The webinars will focus on the backyard growing of food in Maine, including cranberries, blueberries, and potatoes, and will feature expert speakers from UMaine Extension.

The first webinar “Home Grown Cranberries” will be held on March 26. Led by Charles Armstrong, Extension cranberry professional, the webinar will provide step-by-step instructions on everything from site selection to harvesting backyard cranberries.

The second webinar “Harvesting Hidden Gems: Practical Insights for Growing Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes” will be held on April 2. Led by Brett Johnson, Extension agriculture educator, and Tom Witwicki, Cumberland County master gardener volunteer, the webinar will share practical strategies for growing potatoes and sweet potatoes that will save time and improve yields. It will also provide updates on favorite varieties and pest management suggestions.

The third webinar “Backyard Blueberry Growing Tips from UMaine Experts” will be held on April 9. Led by Lily Calderwood, Extension wild blueberry specialist and assistant professor of horticulture, and David Handley, vegetable & small fruit specialist at Highmoor Farm, the webinar will highlight best practices, valuable insights and tips for growing backyard blueberries.

Each webinar will be held from 6-7:15 p.m. and consist of a one-hour presentation followed by a 15-minute question, answer and discussion session.

Registration is required for each webinar. The program fee is offered on a sliding scale, $0-$15. Participants will receive the Zoom information after registering for each webinar. All sessions will be recorded and shared with participants approximately one week after the event. If unable to attend the live session, participants can register to receive a copy of the recording and a resource list.

To register visit the program website. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Rebecca Gray, extension.gardening@maine.edu, 207-581-8164.