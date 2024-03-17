UMaine Extension hosts online parenting workshop for farmers of land and sea

ORONO – What are the unique challenges and benefits of parenting and farming at the same time? The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host its first “Land and Water Lunchbox” session for farmers of land or sea on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. This drop-in session will be an informal opportunity to meet with other producers to talk about parenting children of any age while tending to the job of farming the land or sea.

This is an opportunity to share what’s on your mind about the stresses of farming and parenting. It’s a safe space, facilitated by 2-3 members of the UMaine Extension Farm Coaching team. Participants do not need to be on camera and can choose to be anonymous. The session, which will not be recorded, will last one hour and participants may be invited into breakout rooms if affinity groups emerge, based on what the group needs.

To sign up, visit the registration page; registrants will be limited to a maximum of 20 people. The event is free of charge and a Zoom link will be emailed to registrants. To request a reasonable accommodation contact Leslie Forstadt at leslie.forstadt@maine.edu or 207.581.3487.