UMaine Extension launches volunteer management micro-credential for beginners

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension, in partnership with Volunteer Maine, launched a new online training for individuals getting started in a volunteer management role. Three self-paced courses make up the Introductory Volunteer Management micro-credential.

Level 1, which takes about four hours to complete, provides an overview of what a volunteer manager does and explores aspects of volunteerism in Maine. It also introduces the seven competencies of volunteer management. Level 2 dives deeper into each of the seven competencies and typically takes approximately 10-12 hours. Level 3 is an opportunity to demonstrate the learner’s competencies through a self-designed volunteer management project. Learners earn micro-badges for each level and a micro-credential once all three levels are completed. The micro-credential showcases competency in volunteer management, an essential skill in Maine’s nonprofit, education and public sectors.

The micro-credential course is open to any learner, whether a working professional, a volunteer leader managing other volunteers, a student looking to complement their academic program, or other interested community members. Improving volunteer engagement is a first step in getting more Mainers engaged with civic organizations and strengthening ties between neighbors.

Register at the program website, under “Growing Maine” at discover.maine.edu. There is a sliding scale fee of $15 to $50 for each badge level and scholarships are available. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jen Lobley, 207.255.3455; jennifer.lobley@maine.edu.

Micro-credentials are short, flexible learning opportunities that are designed for a particular skill set and provide an opportunity for individuals to showcase important workplace skills and expertise to an employer. Participants who complete a micro-credential receive an officially verified digital badge that can be attached to resumes or portfolios.