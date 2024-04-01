UMaine Extension offering farm tractor safety courses in April and May

ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer in-person farm tractor safety classes in Gorham, Sidney, and Presque Isle, starting April 8. Classes in each location meet for multiple days.

Courses will be held at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm in Gorham; Kramer Tractor in Sidney; and MSAD #1 Presque Isle High School. The training will include classroom lectures, tractor driving time, and homework over multiple days. The course is designed for adults and youth at least 14 years of age. This course is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor and successful completion is required for 14- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own family’s. Participants will learn how to safely handle tractors and equipment and how to avoid hazards and minimize the chances of accidents. Certificates will be issued after successful completion of the course, including a written test and a driving test.

There is a sliding scale fee for the course of $40 full price, or $20 suggested for youth ages 14-17 and those who can afford 50% of the full course fee. Access to a computer, tablet, or smartphone is required to complete homework assignments. Detailed information, including dates and registration links, is available on the program webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley, 207.781.6099; extension.agcumberland@maine.edu.