UMaine Extension offers free virtual farm finance workshop focused on personal communication, Feb. 28

ORONO – Farmers with at least five years of experience are invited to participate in a virtual, two-hour workshop focused on how individual financial values impact business planning from 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Titled “Communicating about Personal Money Values,” the workshop will introduce farmers to a variety of finance-related themes. Topics include personal financial health, financial resources, and how farmers’ personal values affect planning for the future. The workshop is designed to empower farming communities and propel agricultural growth throughout Maine.

The workshop, led by farm coach and Apple Creek farmer Abby Sadauckas and business advisor and farm coach Sylvie Boisvert, will also encourage participants to explore personal time management and priorities, hear from other farmers about their financial decision-making, discuss individual and business values and provide an opportunity to talk with other participants. An option of further farm coaching and credit counseling for continued support is also available.

Sponsored by a grant from Northeast Risk Management Education, the workshop is free. Registration is required.

For more information and to sign up visit the program’s webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Leslie Forstadt, leslie.forstadt@maine.edu, 207.581.3487.

This workshop series is supported by USDA/NIFA under Award Number 2021‐70027‐34693.