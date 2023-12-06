UMaine Extension offers free virtual nutrition course beginning Jan. 3

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a nine-session virtual nutrition class for young adults aged 19-25 and adults with young children. The course, titled “Eating Smart, Being Active,” will begin on Jan. 3 and run through the end of February.

The course aims to provide participants with the knowledge and skills to make healthy food choices. Each session will cover a different topic related to nutrition, like food budgeting, meal planning, food safety and cooking tips, and include interactive activities, discussions and resources. Participants will also receive free cooking tools and a cookbook after completing all nine sessions.

Participants can choose between two time slots. Classes will meet Wednesdays, either from 9-10 a.m. or noon-1 p.m., on Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Class size is limited and registration is required. For more information, to register or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Vanessa Young at 207-255-3345 or vanessa.young@maine.edu.