UMaine Extension offers starting seeds indoors workshops in February

ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a Starting Seeds Indoors workshop designed to provide participants with the best practices for growing seedlings indoors. The free course will be offered in both virtual and in-person formats.

The in-person workshop will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Bangor Public Library, located at 145 Harlow Street. The course will provide participants with hands-on experience and the opportunity to sow a pot of seeds to take home. Space is limited to 25 participants, and pre-registration is required.

A virtual workshop will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to develop a personalized seed starting calendar based on Maine weather conditions and receive practical tips for the small-scale home gardener. Pre-registration is required, and a recording of the workshop will be shared with all pre-registered participants.

Led by Kate Garland, Extension horticulture professional, the comprehensive workshops are perfect for both beginner and experienced gardeners looking to enhance their seed starting skills.

To register for either the virtual or in-person course, please visit the workshop webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Shavaun Riglerat, shavaun.rigler@bangorpubliclibrary.org, (207) 922-6058.