UMaine Extension offers Vegetable and Fruit School, March 26

AUGUSTA – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Vegetable and Small Fruit Growers Association are hosting the Maine Vegetable and Fruit School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 26 at the Elks Lodge 964, 397 Civic Center Drive.

Geared toward individuals involved in vegetable and fruit production, participants will learn from experts in the field and gain practical skills that can be applied to their own operations. Topics include pest management in various crops such as sweet corn, pumpkins and squash, onions and garlic, tomatoes and strawberries. Attendees can also attend a session on common plant diseases in high tunnels to learn how to identify and manage diseases in controlled environments.

Additionally, the event will feature a virtual visit to Pleasant Valley Farm in Argyle, NY, where owners Paul and Sandy Arnold will share experiences and insights on diversifying growing practices.

The cost is $45 per person and includes access to all sessions, lunch and the opportunity to network with fellow growers and industry professionals. Pesticide applicator training credits are also available upon request. Registration is required.

For the full agenda and to register, visit the program webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, or contact Stephanie Wright, stephanie.wright@maine.edu, 207-933-2100.