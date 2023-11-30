UMF 2023-24 Winter Term and Spring Semester courses open to the public

FARMINGTON – Ready to invest in yourself with a college course? The University of Maine at Farmington Winter Term and Spring Semester online and in-person courses are now open to the public.

Winter term courses run from Dec. 26, 2023, to Jan. 12, 2024. Spring semester courses run from Jan. 16 to May 2, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

Both sessions include courses that may be of particular interest to nontraditional students; individuals interested in returning to school to complete their academic studies; or high school students interested in the Early College Program where they can earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.

The UMF Winter Term is offering fully online, asynchronous courses in International Marketing, Wildlife Ecology & Conservation, Stress Management, the Politics of Artificial Intelligence, Surviving and Thriving as Human Resources Professionals, and several technology courses that cover an introduction to SQL and Python.

Fully online, asynchronous Spring Semester courses include Introductory Geology, Global Health, Child & Adolescent Health, Introductory Statistics and Introductory Social Services.

UMF also offers a broad range of online courses at specific days and times (synchronous) and in-person daytime and evening courses.

To see all the courses available, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes/. To request a course, click on the “Request a Course” link and submit your course selection and contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will assist you.

For additional information, contact the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at UMFContinuingEd@maine.edu. Early College students can contact Kirsten Petroska, director of the UMF Early College program, at kirsten.petroska@maine.edu.