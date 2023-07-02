UMF announces Dean’s List for Spring 2023 semester

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

MAINE

Acton: Cassidy Paker, Honors; Sasha Smith, High Honors;

Albion: Emma Robillard, Honors;

Anson: Morgan Steward, High Honors;

Arundel: Calli Leach, High Honors;

Atkinson: Jessica Gervais, High Honors;

Auburn: Christian Beliveau, Honors; Hunter Bosse, High Honors; Leo Caron, Honors; Emily Farrington, High Honors; Kathleen Fogarty, High Honors; Chris Frey, Honors; Abby Lebel, High Honors; Larissa Martin, High Honors; Ella Perry, High Honors; Kristalyn Phipps, High Honors; Ethan Rodrigue, High Honors; Sophie Therrien, High Honors;

Augusta: Angelina Crocker, High Honors; Thomas Gingras, High Honors; Ebony Hyatt, High Honors; Abby Pelletier, High Honors;

Bangor: Autumn Ditzel, Honors; Anna MacDonald, High Honors;

Bar Harbor: Liv Carignan, Honors; Yarrow Fabian, High Honors;

Beals: Musette White, High Honors;

Belgrade: Chano Languet, Honors; Carli Negron-Maron, Honors; Taylor Veilleux, High Honors; Megan Wilson, Honors;

Belmont: Michaela Newton, Honors;

Benton: Jacob Turlo, High Honors;

Bethel: Sarah Bartlett, High Honors; Kathy DeGruttola, Honors;

Biddeford: Will Harriman, Honors; Anna Lavigne, High Honors; Kaylee Perron, High Honors;

Blue Hill: Hangxiang Brooks, Honors;

Boothbay Harbor: Connor Demmons, High Honors;

Bowdoinham: Abrielle Cochrane, High Honor; Genevieve Feeney, High Honors;

Bremen: Brian McLaughlin, High Honors;

Brewer: Kathryn Grover, High Honors; Katelyn Wheldon, High Honors;

Bridgton: Bekah Knights, Honors; Blue Lagoda, High Honors; Danielle Pride, High Honors;

Brunswick: Luka Baskett, High Honors; Thomas Crimmins, High Honors; Josh Doring, Honors; Aela Hemberger, High Honors; Amethyst Leeman, High Honors; Cassandra Smith, Honors; Eva Tebbutt, High Honors; Christa Wilcox, High Honors;

Bryant Pond: Emma Foss, High Honors; Abbey Landry, Honors;

Buckfield: Leah Allee, High Honors; Caitlyn Cross, High Honors; Zack Grover, High Honors;

Bucksport: Katelyn Cloutier, Honors; Emily Keniston, High Honors;

Buxton: Keegan Meredith, Honors;

Canaan: Emma Hovencamp, High Honors;

Canton: Tori Bellegarde, Honors;

Cape Elizabeth: Julianna Halstrom, Honors;

Cape Neddick: Kate Nowell, High Honors;

Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, Honors;

Chelsea: Alixx Canwell, High Honors; Alden Hallett, High Honors;

Chesterville: Breanna Maxim, High Honors; Wylie Post, High Honors; Ryker Samson, Honors;

China: Jessie Jansky, Honors;

Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, High Honors;

Corinth: Grace Campbell, High Honors; Tiana McDougall, High Honors;

Cornish: Hailey Capano, High Honors; Morgan Rogers, High Honors;

Cornville: Adelle Belanger, High Honors;

Cumberland Center: Avery Bucknam, Honors; Bridie Frost, Honors; Emily Small, High Honors;

Cushing: Hannah Littlefield, High Honors;

Dayton: Grace Sommer, High Honors;

Dexter: Cog Batey, High Honors;

Dixfield: El Couture, High Honors;

Dover Foxcroft: Lis Carlson, High Honors; Gavyn Moreshead, High Honors; Ruby Rideout, High Honors;

East Millinocket: Olivia Whitehouse, High Honors;

Easton: Emily Thompson, High Honors;

Eastport: George Mills, Honors;

Eliot: Manu Ritchie, High Honors;

Embden: Mikayla Oliver, High Honors;

Fairfield: Jay Bruinsma, High Honors; Ryan Martin-Hachey, Honors; Meghan Sherrill, Honors; Abby Towne, Honors;

Falmouth: Caroline Granata, High Honors;

Farmingdale: Tess Gioia, High Honors; Sydney Halle, High Honors; Gwen Lombard, Honors; Madisyn Smith, High Honors;

Farmington: Abbey Aho, High Honors; Horisun Antunee, High Honors; Kalli Bailey, High Honors; Theodora Bailey, High Honors; Ali Banks-Mitchell, Honors; Sidney Belanger, Honors; Olivia Belbute, High Honors; Bryn Bernier, High Honors; Kayla Bond, High Honors; Alice Bowden, High Honors; Anthony Boyle, High Honors; Tom Brann, High Honors; Emma Bryant, Honors; Megan Cates, High Honors; Lillie Clark, High Honors; Isaiah Day, High Honors; Megan Dionne, Honors; Alannah Enzor, Honors; Joy Evans, High Honors; Allison French, High Honors; Jillian Gamage, Honors; Milo Gaudette, Honors; Gabriel Glidden, High Honors; Mackenzie Golder, Honors; Sadie Gray, High Honors; Jacqui Hamilton, Honors; Sam Hammar, High Honors; Alannah Hartford, High Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Val Hinkley, High Honors; Christopher Houdeshell, High Honors; Karly Jacklin, High Honors; Jett-Marcus Jordan, Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, Honors; Hunter Kemp, High Honors; Autumn Koors Foltz, High Honors; Sol LaBelle, High Honors; Jessica LaFrance, High Honors; Tammy Lang, Honors; Nic Laro, High Honors; Emma Levesque, High Honors; Katelyn Long, High Honors; Christina Lougee, High Honors; Arlie Marcs, High Honors; Austin Marden, High Honors; Trinity Marshall, High Honors; Grace Martin, High Honors; Kolyn Mattson, High Honors; Chris McConnell, Honors; D’Nell McDonald, Honors; Reece McGlew, Honors; Ryan Milligan, Honors; Eli Misavage, High Honors; Ryland Moore, Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Aidan Mulrooney, High Honors; Holly Ness, High Honors; Michael Patnaude, High Honors; Brandon Reed, Honors; Kiely Reynolds, High Honors; Ana Rogers, High Honors; Alexis Sack, Honors; Sarah Sanford, Honors; Ellah Smith, Honors; Emily Stinson, High Honors; Brady Stockwell, High Honors; Josh Tait, Honors; Sean Tenney, High Honors; Grace Turner, High Honors;

Fayette: Jenna Badeau, Honors; Seth Badeau, High Honors; Eli Holland, Honors; Tom Tubman, High Honors;

Fort Kent: Ashley Gendreau, High Honors; Carson Theriault, Honors;

Franklin: Gwyn Ash, High Honors;

Freeport: Sierra Zahares, High Honors;

Frenchville: Jacob Roy, Honors; Sam Roy, Honors;

Gorham: Georgia Banks, Honors; AJ Booth, High Honors; Courtney Brent, Honors; August Corbett, Honors; Aaron Goschke, Honors; Nico Jalbert, High Honors; Lizzie Kutzer, Honors;

Gray: Chelsea Davis, High Honors; Trevor Huntington, High Honors;

Greene: Aleks Bachkovsky, Honors; Jared Wood, High Honors;

Greenville: Morgan Noyes, High Honors;

Hallowell: Kayla Lee, High Honors;

Harpswell: Max McAndrews, Honors; Danny York, Honors;

Harrison: Christa Allen, High Honors;

Hartford: Jenna Doucette, High Honors;

Hartland: Ashley LaGross, High Honors; Brock Littlefield, Honors;

Hermon: Haleigh Rice, High Honors;

Hollis Center: Ashley Mains, High Honors;

Hope: Levi Steere, Honors;

Houlton: Katherine Berube, Honors; Abigail McAtee, High Honors;

Industry: Marleigh Gaboury, Honors; Avery Whitney, High Honors;

Jay: Alyssa Beaulieu, High Honors; Elly Bernard, Honors;

Jefferson: John Campbell, Honors;

Kennebunk: Audrey McEnaney, High Honors; Hazel McEnaney, High Honors; Callister Montembeau, High Honors; Simone Ruediger, Honors;

Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, High Honors;

Kittery: Aili Webb, High Honors;

Knox: Lydia Bryant, High Honors;

Lebanon: Eme Saverese, High Honors;

Levant: Kallie Urquhart, High Honors;

Lewiston: Alissa Avery, Honors; Ashley Ward, Honors; Logan Whitley, High Honors; Rusty Young, Honors;

Limerick: Kaylei Chabre, Honors; Caitlyn Hall, High Honors;

Limington: Jada Richard, High Honors;

Lincolnville: Abby Milner, Honors;

Lisbon Falls: Neil LaRochelle, High Honors; Kiley Merritt, Honors; Emma Willey, High Honors;

Livermore Falls: Alicia Bridges, High Honors; Mallori Chretien, High Honors;

Lovell: Katie Beth Dunham, High Honors;

Lyman: Alexis Norton, High Honors;

Madawaska: Madison Nadeau, High Honors;

Madison: Brianna Estes-Harrington, High Honors; Shawn Morin, High Honors; Anna Paine, Honors; Lucy Perkins, High Honors; William Picard, Honors;

Manchester: Aric Belanger, High Honors; Grace Dwyer, High Honors;

Mechanic Falls: Chelsea Roy, High Honors;

Mercer: Kayleigh Brisard, High Honors; Adam Hendrix, High Honors;

Mexico: Peyton Hart, High Honors;

Milbridge: Fatima Herrera Vargas, Honors;

Minot: Emma Wallace, High Honors;

Monmouth: Audrey Fletcher, High Honors;

Montville: Gray Paradis, High Honors;

Morrill: Madison Farris, Honors;

Mount Vernon: Katie Gasper, High Honors; Evelyn Dearborn, Honors;

New Gloucester: Tatiana Coyne, High Honors; Jessica MacDonald, Honors;

New Portland: Dongmei Yuan, High Honors;

New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Taegan Heath, Honors; Shay Trask, High Honors;

Newcastle: Alice Skiff, High Honors;

Norridgewock: Chris Alves, High Honors; Shannon Richards, Honors; Abby Washburn, High Honors;

North Berwick: Sam Grant, High Honors; Noah Mayrose, Honors;

North Monmouth: Violette Beaulieu, Honors;

North Waterboro: Dylan Charlton, Honors; Thomas Mayo, Honors;

North Yarmouth: Alex Manthorne, High Honors;

Oakland: Emilia Frost, High Honors; Kiley Meader, Honors;

Old Orchard Beach: Hattie Dunton, High Honors; Kelly Palkovic, Honors;

Orland: Meagan Martin, High Honors; Lucky Mourredes, High Honors;

Otisfield: Courtney Hinkley, High Honors;

Oxford: Brandi Farnum, High Honors;

Palermo: Katie Brundage, High Honors; Jacob Sutter, Honors;

Palmyra: Zoe Lawler, High Honors;

Parkman: Kyle Bagley, High Honors;

Peru: Delaney Woods, High Honors;

Phillips: Bailey Randle, High Honors;

Phippsburg: Lia Emerson, Honors;

Pittston: Jaycie Stevens, High Honors;

Pleasant Point: Sean Maher, Honors;

Poland: Amy Hodge, High Honors;

Portland: Fairfield Bonsall, High Honors; Samantha Box, High Honors; Antonio Ciccomancini, Honors; Ramona Ervin-Dickson, High Honors; Eve Fischer, High Honors; Riley Forrest, High Honors; Victoria Garand, Honors; Connor Haskell, High Honors; Stella Houran, High Honors; Brooks Miller, High Honors; Charlie Scalia-Bruce, High Honors;

Pownal: June Duchesneau, Honors; Pyam Morin, High Honors;

Rangeley: Miranda Shelley, High Honors;

Readfield: Samantha Fike, High Honors; Kate Mohlar, High Honors; Coleman Watson, Honors; Garrett Whitten, Honors;

Richmond: Natalie Tully, High Honors;

Ripley: Clara Kilmer, High Honors; Abigail Wakefield, Honors;

Rockland: Elayne Gustafson, Honors; Wyeth Purkiss, High Honors;

Rockport: Ben Kern, High Honors;

Round Pond: Meghan Rose, High Honors;

Rumford: Courtney Carrier, High Honors; Maddie Legere, Honors; Sarah Milledge, High Honors;

Sabattus: Saraphin Bechard, Honors; Paige Gonya, High Honors;

Saco: Taylor Nelson, High Honors; Izabela Roughton, High Honors;

Saint Albans: Zain Richard, High Honors;

Saint George: Kiras Tavernakis, High Honors;

Sanford: Rowan Fitzgerald, High Honors;

Scarborough: Cooper Davis, High Honors; Meghan Henderson, High Honors; Keira McGrath, Honors; Iris Mikeska, High Honors; Kennedy Todd, Honors; Tyler Wright, Honors;

Sidney: Kearstyn Fair, Honors;

Skowhegan: Sophie Brewer, High Honors; Bailey Weston, Honors;

Solon: Sarah Hatfield, High Honors; Duncan Rogers, Honors;

Somerville: Madeline Pumphrey, High Honors;

South Berwick: Daysia Cornett, High Honors; Gabbi Fultz, High Honors;

South China: Clara Grady, High Honors;

South Paris: Gina Buchko, High Honors; Ashlee Farrar, High Honors; Abby Hanson, Honors; Halie Page, Honors;

South Portland: Lillian Aldrich, Honors; Truly Chillemi, High Honors; Michala Cox, High Honors; Rachel Foster, High Honors; Megan Melanson, High Honors; Ky Terroni, Honors;

Standish: Samantha Dery, High Honors;

Stetson: Kate Withee, High Honors;

Strong: Arianna Gordon, High Honors;

Sullivan: Mackenzie Dyer, Honors;

Sumner: Jamie Richardson, High Honors; Megan Turcotte, High Honors;

Surry: Arden Weaver, High Honors;

Swanville: Hailey Hall, High Honors;

Temple: Mia Michaud, High Honors;

Tenants Harbor: Jacob Curtis, Honors;

Thorndike: Jacie Nickerson, High Honors;

Topsham: Christian Doucette, High Honors; Bailey Patenaude, Honors;

Turner: Leo Goddard, High Honors; Maddie Lenfest, High Honors; Tristan Ridley, High Honors;

Union: Caeden Bross, High Honors; Bella LaFrance, Honors; Kyle Weinand, Honors;

Unity: Gunnar Martin, High Honors;

Vassalboro: Mara Adams, Honors; Morgan Folsom, High Honors; Colby Pomeroy, High Honors;

Verona Island: Aubrey Merritt, High Honors;

Waldoboro: Abby Lash, High Honors; Grace White, High Honors; Maddy White, High Honors;

Warren: Chloe Blake, High Honors;

Washburn: Aaron Skinner, High Honors;

Waterboro: Maddi Paquette, High Honors;

Waterville: Adrienne Foss, Honors; Ian Mayberry, High Honors;

Wells: Sydney Belanger, Honors; Covy Dufort, Honors; Staysh Gadomski, Honors; Anna Gould, Honors; Allyson O’Brien, Honors; Paige Tremblay, High Honors;

West Gardiner: Jed Malinowski, Honors;

Westbrook: Jennifer Boisvert, High Honors; Lily Grant, High Honors; Milly Mpundu, Honors;

Westmanland: Emma Hixon, High Honors;

Wilton: Jackson Eustis, Honors; Henry Hilton, Honors; Shaylynn Koban, High Honors; Michelle Ladd, High Honors; Nicole Lund, High Honors; Ryley Pease, Honors;

Windham: Chloe Allen, High Honors; Heather Carper, High Honors; Izack Enman, Honors; Sam Michelson, High Honors; Ryan Sargent, Honors; Laura Taylor, Honors; Bella Turner, High Honors;

Winslow: Cal Beckwith, Honors; Derick Capp, Honors; Dorothy Anne Giroux-Pare, High Honors; Ellie Hatt, High Honors; Nolan Hatt, High Honors; Zack Laflamme, High Honors; Katie St Amand, Honors;

Winter Harbor: Rhiannon Alley, High Honors;

Winterport: Grayson Koelbl, High Honors;

Winthrop: Maya Deming, Honors;

Wiscasset: Maria West, Honors;

Woolwich: Tiffany Reed, Honors; Tati Scott, High Honors;

Yarmouth: Eli Gallant, High Honors; Megan Josephs, High Honors; Turner Schnee, Honors;

York: Jordan Banakos, High Honors; Abbie Bitomske, High Honors; Henry O’Shaughnessy, Honors; Venus Wright, High Honors;

CONNECTICUT

Enfield: Holly Veilleux, Honors;

Gales Ferry: Sam Friess, Honors; Tessa Tillman, High Honors;

Glastonbury: Tyler Hutchinson, High Honors;

Ivoryton: Jacob Kateley, High Honors;

Middlebury: Josh Vincitorio, High Honors;

Middletown: Alex Debo, Honors;

New Haven: Jocelyn Royalty, High Honors;

Oxford: Grace Mahmood, Honors;

Southbury: Sydney Booth, High Honors; Adrianna Morse, High Honors;

MASSACHUSETTS

Amesbury: Nina Sesto, High Honors;

Barre: Alyssa Holland, High Honors;

Braintree: Molly Lyons, High Honors;

Cambridge: Cade Eastman, High Honors;

Charlestown: Carleigh Schievink, High Honors;

Cheshire: Mia Gale, Honors;

Dracut: Jordan Buckley, Honors;

Dudley: Stephen Ekstrom, High Honors;

Framingham: Annie Newman, High Honors; Lucas Tuttle, Honors;

Haverhill: Kevin Sweeney, Honors;

Kingston: Will Cauchon, Honors;

New Bedford: Victoria Oliveira, High Honors;

North Andover: Erin Gonzalez, High Honors; Michaela Terlizzi, Honors;

North Attleboro: Halley Charette, High Honors;

North Reading: Sarah Emerson, High Honors;

Northborough: Jadyn Jacobs, High Honors;

Plymouth: Katie Mindel, High Honors;

Reading: Shaina Fusco, High Honors;

Taunton: Grace Pimenta, Honors;

Westford: Amanda Power, High Honors;

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Concord: Jo LeMahieu, Honors;

Danville: Katelyn Ryan, High Honors;

Dover: Kyle Jolicoeur, Honors;

Durham: Kelly Halloran, High Honors;

Epsom: Emily Moore, High Honors;

Goffstown: Tegan Andrew, Honors;

Hampton: Erin Cropper, Honors; Emily Eaton, Honors;

Manchester: Tim Dugan, Honors;

Milford: Paige Lusczyk, High Honors;

Nashua: Keith Fletcher, High Honors; Jimmy Reel, High Honors; Alex Sheran, Honors;

New Durham: Sami Hotchkiss, High Honors; Alicia James-Aldus, High Honors;

North Hampton: Trey Gourgeot, High Honors;

Plainfield: Skye Goodwin, High Honors;

Plaistow: Apollo Donovan, Honors;

Portsmouth: Cassidy O’Donnell, High Honors;

Sunapee: Em Platt, High Honors;

RHODE ISLAND

Coventry: Justyn Farber, Honors;

Westerly: Amanda Edwards, High Honors;

VERMONT

Bennington: Emalyn Remington, High Honors;

Chelsea: Lydia Eastman, High Honors;

East Hardwick: Walker Willey, High Honors;

Grand Isle: Cassie Libby, High Honors;

Hinesburg: Mullein Francis, High Honors;

Jericho: Noah Dostal, Honors;

Lyndonville: Wilson Krause, Honors;

Montpelier: Ayla Bodach-Turner, High Honors;

North Concord: Lauren Girouard, Honors;

Underhill: Allie Bliss, High Honors;

West Haven: Willow Betz, High Honors;

Williston: Riley Boucher, Honors;

COLORADO

Northglenn: Angie Tehuitzil Corral, High Honors;

IOWA

Cedar Rapids: Ayers Aguiar, High Honors;

ILLINOIS

Union: Mar Byrd, High Honors;

LOUISIANA

Brusly: Jackson Dupont, High Honors;

MARYLAND

Bethesda: Kelly Gentilo, Honors;

MINNESOTA

Anoka: Kt Lebakken, Honors;

NEW JERSEY

Basking Ridge: Brandon Mark, High Honors;

East Brunswick: Jillian Taormina, High Honors;

Northvale: Cassidy Ochse, High Honors;

Wantage: Dani Faltraco, High Honors;

NEVADA

Reno: Anastasia Mertz, High Honors;

NEW YORK

Dryden: Maddy Ten Kate, Honors;

OREGON

Portland: Heidi Gettinger, High Honors;

PENNSYLVANIA

Yardley: Constantine Cangelosi, Honors;

TEXAS

McCamey: Ava Anderson, High Honors;

VIRGINIA

Hayes: Emmelia Letendre, Honors.