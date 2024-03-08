UMF Education faculty recognized by MaineAEYC for contributions to the early childhood field

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce that three UMF faculty members have been recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the future of the early childhood field in Maine by the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children.

The MaineAEYC advances a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and supports all who care for, educate and work on behalf of young children.

Patricia Williams, UMF professor of early childhood education, has been honored as an “Outstanding Early Childhood Education Leader Today.” Williams was recognized as an advocate and influential change maker across the State, working to improve the lives of children, families and teachers.

She has received a variety of grants designed to address the teacher shortage in Maine. One effort involves partnering with Maine AEYC’s T.E.A.C.H. Scholarship Program to support early childhood and early childhood special educators in completing their degrees using an apprenticeship model program.

Donna Karno, UMF professor of early childhood education, was honored for her more than 20 year membership in the MaineAEYC since its inception in 2004. This legacy award is a recognition of Karno’s long term dedication to the promotion of high quality learning for every child, birth through eight.

Leigh Ann Fish, UMF associate professor of early childhood education, was recognized in the list of “Most Influential People in MaineAEYC History.” She served on the board of directors for seven years, three as president, and played a large role in shaping the organization over the last 20 years.

In addition to these higher education professionals, a number of current UMF students and UMF alumni were featured in the publication’s “20 Young Teachers to Watch” article. Theodora Bailey, a senior from Farmington majoring in early childhood special education, and Ashley Jones, a senior from Norridgewock majoring in early childhood education, were both honored as students who have the potential to be exceptional teachers, mentors, advocates and leaders in the early childhood field in Maine and beyond.

UMF alumni and former students Aaron Beaumont, Emma Kamm, and Jenna Susi were also recognized as exceptional educators and leaders in the field. UMF alumni including Jon Moody, Sasha Shunk, Selina Warren and Tia Zukowski and were also honored as ECE leaders.

The Maine Association for the Education of Young Children (MaineAEYC) is an affiliate of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) serving children, families, educators and Maine communities. Celebrating their 20th year in Maine, the nonprofit organization supports projects, events, and services in early childhood education throughout the state, including the T.E.A.C.H. scholarship program, a “building bridges” initiative for school districts and child care programs, the Right from the Start Coalition, the Maine Statewide Early Childhood Conference and policy leadership programs for parents and educators.