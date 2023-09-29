UMF food pantry receives $2250 donation from University Credit Union to help combat food insecurity on campus

FARMINGTON – Earlier this year, the Thrifty Beaver Food Pantry on the University of Maine at Farmington campus received a generous donation of $2,250 from the University Credit Union as part of UCU’s Campaign for Ending Hunger.

Mark Pires, UMF sustainability coordinator and food pantry director; met with Lesley Ridge, UCU Community Engagement Manager; and Brook York, UCU Farmington Branch Manager, as they presented him with a check to support the Thrifty Beaver Food Pantry in its important work of combating food insecurity.

“We are proud to support the UMF Thrifty Beaver Food Pantry and the efforts to combat food insecurity on campus,” said Renee Ouellette, President and CEO of University Credit Union. “Each year, we continue to raise funds and awareness through the Campaign for Ending Hunger to support our friends and neighbors.”

The Thrifty Beaver Co-op is a student-run food pantry and clothing exchange aimed at supporting the campus community and combating food insecurity. Open to all UMF students, faculty, and staff, the TBC stocks a variety of items including food, second-hand clothing, dish ware, personal care products, books and more. As food insecurity persists among the student population in Maine, the Thrifty Beaver continues to be an important campus resource.

“UMF is so grateful for UCU’s continued support of the UMF campus food pantry. Over the past two academic years, student visits have doubled showing the persistence of food insecurity among the student population in Maine. College food pantries play an important role in promoting students’ health and thereby their academic success. UCU’s caring partnership and commitment to this meaningful work is so appreciated,” said Pires.

More on University of Maine at Farmington: A nationally-recognized public liberal arts college known for its commitment to teacher preparation and student success, UMF provides a challenging yet supportive environment to prepare students for both careers and further study. Rooted in a tradition of teacher preparation, UMF offers top quality programs in the arts and sciences, teacher preparation, and pre-professional studies. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is a welcoming, close-knit academic community that prepares students for enriching professional careers, engaged citizenship and an enduring love of learning.