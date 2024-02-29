UMF hosts Education Career Fair to help schools hire qualified educators to meet Maine’s serious teacher shortage, March 4

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is holding a free and open-to-the-public Education Career Fair featuring employers from school districts and educational organizations from throughout the state. The event will be held on Monday, March 4, from 1-3 p.m., in the North Dining Hall, in the UMF Olsen Student Center located at 111 South St. in Farmington.

This event is tailored to any graduating K-12 education major and will feature more than 32 Maine school districts and organizations interested in hiring qualified Early Childhood, Special Education and regular K-12 teachers, ed techs and substitute teachers. Interested individuals are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and their current contact information.

UMF is committed to teacher preparation and helping to meet the serious teacher shortage in Maine. Especially important is providing pre-service educators with effective teaching strategies and a network of professional support to prepare them for the challenges of today’s classrooms.

In support of these goals, UMF and Educate Maine, a non-profit organization that champions career readiness, are collaborating with Maine’s Teacher of the Year educators to offer a morning of professional development to over 70 UMF student teachers prior to the Education Career Fair.

“Teachers of the Year are strong models of how collaborations with other educators and stakeholders can improve student outcomes,” said Jennifer Dorman, 2015 Maine Teacher of the Year. “In addition to offering support for their learning, the connections we build with Farmington student teachers during this event models how collaboration contributes to teacher effectiveness in the classroom.”

Dorman will be joined in the morning session by Lacey Todd, 2024 Maine ToY Finalist; Jenny France, 2020 Somerset County ToY; Shana Goodall, 2018 Penobscot County ToY; Katie Clark, 2022 Sagadahoc County ToY; Miranda Engstrom, 2023 Hancock County ToY; and Selina Warren, 2016 Franklin County ToY who will be sharing their professional experience on key current issues in education.

“Professional learning sessions, and education career opportunities are such important experiences for student teachers and new educators. These practices help educators who graduate from UMF not only to be well prepared to teach, but also well prepared to be leaders in the field of Education,” said Hiram Sibley, UMF director of Field Services.

Paige Lusczyk, from Farmington, is a senior finishing her UMF student teaching at Mt. Blue High School.

“I feel very lucky with my placement for student teaching,” said Lusczyk. “My mentor teacher is very supportive, and I am so excited that I picked the right career path for myself. I love teaching. Networking is such a great way for me to continue learning, whether it’s through professional development events like this, through my mentor teacher connections or on my own.”

“Teaching in one’s own classroom can feel isolating for beginning teachers. UMF’s early and ongoing classroom experiences, including opportunities like this to learn from seasoned teachers, fosters collaboration that increases the likelihood that new teachers will be able to tackle challenges in their classrooms while applying innovative skills learned in their degree program,” said Dorman.

The Education Career Fair is possible through the generous support of Biddeford Schools, Lewiston Public Schools, Old Orchard Beach Schools and the Mt. Blue School District.