UMF invites the public to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Week, Oct. 16-19

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington has curated a weeklong program of events to honor and celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Indigenous Peoples. By honoring Indigenous Peoples, UMF hopes to promote awareness, and foster a deeper understanding of history, traditions, and challenges of Indigenous people. Supporting Indigenous voices reinforces UMF’s commitment to empowering underrepresented communities and ensures their stories are heard and valued.

Indigenous People’s Week events are open to the public and will take place from Oct. 16 ­– 19, 2023, at multiple campus locations. Most events are free except for the Oct. 18 Traditional Indigenous Meal, which will be available at half price ($6.47) for individuals without a UMF meal plan.

Monday, Oct. 16, 6:30-8 p.m.

Indigenous Peoples Panel Discussion “The Wabanaki, Sovereignty and How to be an Ally”

Bjorn Lobby, Kalikow Education Center

Join our panelists and explore the central focus of the Wabanaki Peoples’ current political struggles and their profound journey to assert their sovereignty, as well as efforts among non-Natives to be good allies with them. Pizza and drinks will be served. The panelists include:

Anghy Tehuitzil Corral is a Mexican American and descendant of the Aztec–the Indigenous People of Northern Mexico. Anghy is currently a senior at UMF with a psychology and anthropology major with a minor in business. She is a student activist and notably involved in UMF diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Meet Mike “Muggo” Dube’, a captivating storyteller and native of Farmington, Maine. Mike’s roots trace back to a 300+ year-old family farmhouse in Livermore, Maine, which now houses the 5th generation of Dubes and serves as the base camp for Taconic Challenges, his wilderness-based school. Mike’s rich heritage blending Mi’kmaq, Acadian, and Portuguese influences his passion for storytelling.

Osihkiyol (Zeke) Crofton-Macdonald is the Tribal Ambassador for the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians. Ambassador Zeke is a Wolastoqey person from the Houlton Band of Maliseets in Maine (Metaksonikewiyik) and the Oromocto First Nation (Welamukotuk) in New Brunswick Canada. He serves on the Board of the Wabanaki Alliance and is a Commissioner on the Maine Indian Tribal-State Commission.

Shirley N. Hager is the lead author of “The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations,” University of Toronto Press, 2021, and she co-organized the Gatherings on which the book is based. She is a retired associate extension professor with the University of Maine, and a Circles of Trust© facilitator with the National Center for Courage & Renewal. She currently clerks the Tribal-State Relations Committee of the Friends (Quaker) Committee on Maine Public Policy.

Tuesday, Oct 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Documentary Film: “This River is Our Relative”

Rm. 023, Roberts Learning Center

For the indigenous Penobscot people, the Penobscot River is more than just one of the sacred rivers in Wabanaki. It is a vital part of their culture, history, and well-being. The river has always been a beloved relative. In 2019, the tribe enrolled the river as a Penobscot Nation citizen. This documentary film- “This River is Our Relative,” by the Sunlight Media Collective explores the importance of the River to the Penobscot people. Come watch the film and participate in a discussion following the film.

Wednesday, Oct 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Traditional Indigenous Peoples Food Tasting

South Dining Hall. Olsen Student Center

UMF students on a meal plan use their card / other students, staff and the public: $6.47

Traditional Indigenous meals will be prepared with indigenous ingredients including stories behind the food items. There will also be a chance to interact and ask questions around Indigenous Peoples culture around food from our invited Native storyteller and singer. Sodexo is sponsoring this event and is committed to making a positive impact in the taste of Maine by sourcing local products, produce and services.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Traditional Native Storytelling

UMF Emery Community Arts Center

Traditional Native Storyteller Mike Dube with Singer Gaianne Dube will present captivating stories and songs under a theatrical moonlight and enhanced by skillful lighting and stone arrangements to simulate Native American and Indigenous Peoples gathering. Mike’s roots trace back to a 300+ year-old family farmhouse in Livermore, Maine. With a rich heritage blending Native Mi’kmaq, Acadian, and Portuguese influences, Mike shares the profound fusion of his Native culture, the Maine Wilderness, and the wisdom of the Ancient Ones, making each storytelling experience an unforgettable journey.

These events are designed to educate our students and the wider community on the culture of indigenous peoples and the profound journey of the Wabanaki, the Indigenous Peoples living in what is now called “Maine.” to assert their sovereignty. The #LandBack movement in Maine and the near passage of the tribal sovereignty bill are two current indigenous issues that make celebrating IPW especially important.

This year’s Indigenous Peoples weeklong event is brough to you by Association for Campus Entertainment (ACE), Emery Arts Center, Indigenous Peoples Day Event Planning Committee, Sodexo and UMF’s Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (JEDI) Team.

The University of Maine at Farmington acknowledges that it occupies the traditional homelands of the Abenaki people of Anmessokkanti, whose communities lived and sustained themselves along what is referenced as the “Sandy River” for millennia until very recent times. For a comprehensive history, please read the UMF Indigenous Land and Water Acknowledgement.

For more information visit: www.umf.maine.edu/diat/indigenous-peoples-week, or contact Yetunde O. Ajao Ph.D. at yajao@maine.edu or 207-778-7188.

