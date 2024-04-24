UMF names student researchers as Michael Wilson Scholars for Spring 2024

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to announce the UMF Michael Wilson Scholars for Spring 2024.

This bi-annual recognition names top UMF students as single-semester scholars or full-year fellows. The program provides faculty mentorship and funding support to help them with their research investigation. Many of this year’s scholars and fellows presented at UMF’s recent campus-wide Symposium.

Student researchers are individually sponsored by faculty and supported at every stage of their research. Faculty mentors assist with proposal development, research methodology, project presentation and continuing follow-up on pre-professional and post-graduate opportunities.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, no matter the subject matter, research experience is an asset for undergraduate students. Pursuing an original research project strengthens a student’s written and oral communication and critical thinking skills while helping them explore a multitude of academic disciplines and clarify their career interests.

“For nearly 20 years, the UMF Undergraduate Research Council has proudly supported the academic and creative work of the Wilson Program student awardees. They are closely mentored by dedicated faculty in their selected academic disciplines and develop a strong professional collaboration that enriches their undergraduate experience and provides a professional connection as they pursue their career interests,” said Donelle Schwalm, assistant professor of environmental biology and director of the Wilson program.

This semester’s Scholars include Kelly Gentilo of Bethesda, Md.; Alden Hallett of Chelsea, Natalka Harris of Aspinwall, Penn.; Grayson Havens of Farmington: Shaylynn Koban of Farmington; Grayson Koelbl of Stockton Springs; Aidan Mulrooney of Farmington and Manu Ritchie of Farmington.

Spring 2024 Wilson Scholars

Kelly Gentilo-Bethesda, Md.

A senior majoring in performing arts with a concentration in theatre, Gentilo’s project will be to create “Lucid Dream: A Multimedia Installation.” Melissa Thompson, associate professor of visual and performing arts is the faculty sponsor.

Alden Hallett – Chelsea

A senior majoring in history, Hallett is researching, “The Great Count Out: Maine’s Stolen Election During the Gilded Age.” Michael Schoeppner, associate professor of history is the faculty sponsor.

Natalka Harris – Pittsburgh, Penn.

A junior majoring in English, Harris’s project, “A Circumnavigation,” is exploring space and design with an installation piece to be exhibited at the Monson Arts Gallery this summer. Noelle Dubay, student services director, is the faculty sponsor.

Grayson Havens – Farmington

A senior majoring in Political Science, Havens is writing a collection of autobiographical poems and short works entitled “Beyond the Binary: A Gender Memoir.” Misty Krueger, associate professor of English, is the faculty sponsor.

Shaylynn Koban – Farmington

A senior majoring in creative writing and psychology, Koban is investigating “Cross-Cultural Perceptions of Text Message Senders due to Emoji Usage.” Karol Maybury, professor of psychology, is the faculty sponsor.

Grayson Koelbl – Stockton Springs

A senior majoring in performing arts with a concentration in theatre, Koelbl is composing a personal narrative entitled, “Dough Boy: on Being Trans in the Arts.” Melissa Thompson, associate professor of visual and performing arts is the faculty sponsor.

Aidan Mulrooney – Farmington

A senior majoring in history, Mulrooney is investigating “Where does Entente Come From? The Ambiguities of the Entente Cordiale and the Outbreak of the First World War.” Michael Schoeppner, associate professor of history is the faculty sponsor.

Manu Ritchie-Eliot

A junior majoring in English and creative writing, Ritchie is exploring “Adaptation: The Fanfiction of Academia?” Michael Johnson, professor of English, is the faculty sponsor.