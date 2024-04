FARMINGTON – Dr. Alireza Geshnizjani (Ali) of the University of Maine Farmington is offering a stress management course that is open to the community.

This day and age everyone is suffering from many mental health issues such as panic attacks, depression, anxiety, etc. Dr. Ali is teaching this course during UMF’s May Term, from May 6 through June 6. It is completely online and asynchronous.

For more information, contact Dr. Ali at alireza.geshnizjani@maine.edu.