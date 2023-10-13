UMF Public Forum presents lecture by Professor Timothy Breton on growing the life science economy in Western Maine, Oct 25

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington Public Forum series is pleased to present a lecture by Professor of Biology Timothy Breton, “Making waves with big ideas on science education and research in western Maine.” In this talk, Breton will discuss growing the life science economy in Maine and the National Science Foundation grants that he recently received that are helping to make that possible.

This Public Forum event will take place at 6:30 p.m., October 25, 2023, in the Performance Space in the Emery Community Arts Center on the UMF campus. The lecture will be followed by a discussion and a reception with light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

The life science economy is growing in Maine, and building the future workforce will require innovative approaches in education and research. This talk focuses on two new National Science Foundation funded initiatives in western Maine received by Breton that have collectively resulted in nearly $1 million to both train students and teachers and perform cutting-edge biology research.

The first project aims to better understand a new hormone system with potential commercial and therapeutic applications, and to bring these novel data to four western Maine high school classrooms and teachers. The second project aims to leverage collaborations across six universities to grow workforce training at UMF and build its capacity to innovate in science.

According to Breton, National Science Foundation grants are an excellent example of how small universities are able to explore interesting research questions and leverage them into further student opportunities.

“I am very excited about how these research opportunities can help students in western Maine develop high level, career-focused skills. Experience with these skills is especially important as life science industries are among the fastest growing occupational areas in Maine,” said Breton.

Breton is an associate professor of biology at the University of Maine at Farmington where he teaches and conducts research in animal physiology and genomics. He is the recipient of a number of highly competitive grants, including from the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health Maine-INBRE program and the Maine Economic Improvement Fund to explore a variety of questions, ranging from the genetics of local seaweed to sex change in fish and uncovering new hormone functions.

In 2021, Dr. Breton and his UMF research assistant students discovered a new gene in fish with applications to better understand reproduction and human disease. He emphasizes real research experiences for UMF students, including hands-on work in the molecular laboratory and data analysis.

Breton received a B.S. degree in Biology from Suffolk University and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Zoology from the University of New Hampshire.

The UMF Public Forum was created to share research, insights and creative works with the greater Farmington community. It is a University event series sponsored by the Office of the President.

For more information, contact Prof. Timothy Breton at timothy.breton@maine.edu.

More on University of Maine at Farmington: A nationally recognized liberal arts college known for its commitment to teacher preparation and student success, UMF provides a challenging yet supportive environment to prepare students for both careers and further study. Rooted in a tradition of teacher preparation, UMF offers top quality programs in the arts and sciences, teacher preparation, and pre-professional studies. Located in the heart of Maine’s four-season outdoor recreational region, UMF is a welcoming, close-knit academic community that prepares students for engaged citizenship, enriching professional careers and an enduring love of learning.