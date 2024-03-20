UMF to host Libra Scholars and presentation of AI and Liberal Arts, March 22

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is hosting two Libra Scholars on campus from Akita International University, our Japanese partner. Professors Florent Domenach and Naoko Araki will be speaking to various classes in a wide range of disciplines, in addition to a public event on Friday, March 22 during Common Time in Roberts 023 at which Dr. Domenach will discuss AI and the Liberal Arts.

A computer science professor who heads AIU’s Global Connectivity program, Florent has been researching and teaching about the critical connections between STEM and the Humanities. In his talk, he will discuss the impact of AI on the Liberal Arts, focusing on the changing role and arguably increased importance of a Liberal Arts education in the AI era.

UMF invites the public to join them for this incredibly timely discussion.