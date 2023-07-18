United Way accepting applications and donations for backpacks

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is currently accepting applications for backpacks. While we know it seems odd to be thinking about school already, we are busy planning and getting everything ready. United Way’s Packs for Progress program is entering its 11th year of providing backpacks filled with school supplies to area families who need them. This important program helps ensure that area children are prepared for school with the tools they need to be successful.

This year, United Way is offering two pick-up locations, the West Farmington Grange and Spruce Mountain Adult Education. Families will need to select the pick-up site that works best for them at the time of application. Applications are available online and are due by August 9, 2023. Anyone not having access to complete the application online can call the office at (207) 778-5048 x1 and have it completed over the phone. This program is specifically for children living or attending school in Franklin County, Livermore or Livermore Falls and in grades Pre-k through 12 and includes homeschooled students.

Dates to remember and mark down in your calendar:

• Application deadline: August 9, 2023

• West Farmington Pick Up: August 16 and 17, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain Adult Ed Pick Up: August 21, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in donating to this program, can do so at the United Way office at 218

Fairbanks Road in Farmington or any of the following locations:

• Poland Spring (Kingfield)

• Back to Your Roots – Terri Parker (Wilton)

• Hair Designs Unlimited (Farmington)

• UMF Admissions Office (Farmington)

• Franklin Community Health Network (Farmington)

Our supply list includes:

• Big pink erasers

• Pencil top erasers

• Folders

• Pens

• Markers

• Colored pencils

• Crayons

• Spiral notebooks

• Lined 3-Hole Punched Paper

• Pocket Tissues

• Rulers

• Three-Ring Binders

• Hand Sanitizer – individual sizes

• Composition Notebooks

• Backpacks

Packs for Progress is generously sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, The Dugout Bar and Grill, Skowhegan Savings Bank, Poland Spring, and Hilltop Collision Center. Packs for Progress is also supported by Farmington Rotary. LL Bean continues to support this program, and this year has provided 75 new backpacks for distribution!

For more information about United Way call (207) 778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on our events and programs be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram.