University of Maine System awards tenure to 42 faculty

AUGUSTA — University of Maine System (UMS) Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the Board of Trustees have awarded tenure to 42 faculty.
“Achieving tenure is a major milestone for our faculty that recognizes their sustained excellence in serving our students and our state through teaching, research and scholarship, and service,” said Chancellor Malloy. “I want to congratulate all granted tenure for their accomplishments and thank them for their continued commitment to our students and their contributions to our public universities and to Maine.”
The tenure applications approved by the Board at their meeting this week at the University of Maine at Augusta are effective Sept. 1 and follow multiple levels of review and recommendation including by peers, leadership of the faculty member’s department and university, external stakeholders and the Board’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee.
“After thorough and thoughtful review, the Board is honored to confer tenure for these most distinguished University of Maine System faculty members,” said Chair Trish Riley. “Tenure recognizes our most highly qualified faculty and bestows upon them the lasting responsibility and opportunity to strengthen and serve Maine’s public universities, to mentor students and more junior colleagues, and to lead on campus and in our communities.”
Those promoted include:
University of Maine
Fayeza Ahmed, Associate Professor with Tenure, Psychology
Onur Apul, Associate Professor with Tenure, Environmental Engineering
Robert Ballingall, Associate Professor with Tenure, Political Science
Jack Buttcane, Associate Professor with Tenure, Mathematics
Muralee Das, Associate Professor with Tenure, Management
Margaret Estapa, Associate Professor with Tenure, Chemical Oceanography
Sepideh Ghanavati, Associate Professor with Tenure, Computer Science
Michael Haedicke, Associate Professor with Tenure, Sociology
Hao Hong, Associate Professor with Tenure, Philosophy and Honors
Amanda Klemmer, Associate Professor with Tenure, Landscape Ecology
Nadège Levallet, Associate Professor with Tenure, Management and Information Systems
Ling Li, Associate Professor with Tenure, Sustainable Bioenergy Systems
William Obenauer, Associate Professor with Tenure, Management
Suzanne Ishaq Pellegrini, Associate Professor with Tenure, Veterinary Sciences
Kathryn Robinson, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing
Kathryn Swacha, Associate Professor with Tenure, Professional and Technical Writing
Jay Wason, Associate Professor with Tenure, Forest Ecosystem Physiology
Qiujie Zheng, Associate Professor with Tenure, Business Analytics
Jade McNamara, Associate Professor with Tenure, Human Nutrition
University of Maine at Augusta
Patrick Cheek, Associate Professor with Tenure, Psychology
Shannon Gauvin, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing
Wendy St. Pierre, Associate Professor with Tenure, Mental Health and Human Services
Anastasia Weigle, Associate Professor with Tenure, Information and Library Science
University of Maine at Farmington
Kate MacLeod, Associate Professor with Tenure, Special Education
Amy Neswald, Associate Professor with Tenure, Creative Writing
Lewis Robinson, Associate Professor with Tenure, Arts & Humanities
Donelle Schwalm, Associate Professor with Tenure, Environmental Biology
University of Maine at Fort Kent
Kennedy Rubert-Nason, Associate Professor with Tenure, Chemistry
Stacy Thibodeau, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing
University of Southern Maine
Eklou Amendah, Associate Professor with Tenure, Marketing
Rachel Casey, Associate Professor with Tenure, Social Work
Michael Cauvel, Associate Professor with Tenure, Economics
Debra Gillespie, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing
Kristen Gleason, Associate Professor with Tenure, Psychology
Dorothea Ivey, Associate Professor with Tenure, Social Work
William Kinne, Associate Professor with Tenure, Music
Vanessa Levesque, Associate Professor with Tenure, Environmental Science and Policy
Jill Olausson, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing
Suzanne Parkman, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing
Timothy Ruback, Associate Professor with Tenure, Political Science
Lori Sussman, Associate Professor with Tenure, Cybersecurity
Donna Wampole, Associate Professor with Tenure, Social Work