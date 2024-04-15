University of Maine System awards tenure to 42 faculty

AUGUSTA — University of Maine System (UMS) Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the Board of Trustees have awarded tenure to 42 faculty.

“Achieving tenure is a major milestone for our faculty that recognizes their sustained excellence in serving our students and our state through teaching, research and scholarship, and service,” said Chancellor Malloy. “I want to congratulate all granted tenure for their accomplishments and thank them for their continued commitment to our students and their contributions to our public universities and to Maine.”

The tenure applications approved by the Board at their meeting this week at the University of Maine at Augusta are effective Sept. 1 and follow multiple levels of review and recommendation including by peers, leadership of the faculty member’s department and university, external stakeholders and the Board’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee.

“After thorough and thoughtful review, the Board is honored to confer tenure for these most distinguished University of Maine System faculty members,” said Chair Trish Riley. “Tenure recognizes our most highly qualified faculty and bestows upon them the lasting responsibility and opportunity to strengthen and serve Maine’s public universities, to mentor students and more junior colleagues, and to lead on campus and in our communities.”

Those promoted include:

University of Maine

Fayeza Ahmed, Associate Professor with Tenure, Psychology

Onur Apul, Associate Professor with Tenure, Environmental Engineering

Robert Ballingall, Associate Professor with Tenure, Political Science

Jack Buttcane, Associate Professor with Tenure, Mathematics

Muralee Das, Associate Professor with Tenure, Management

Margaret Estapa, Associate Professor with Tenure, Chemical Oceanography

Sepideh Ghanavati, Associate Professor with Tenure, Computer Science

Michael Haedicke, Associate Professor with Tenure, Sociology

Hao Hong, Associate Professor with Tenure, Philosophy and Honors

Amanda Klemmer, Associate Professor with Tenure, Landscape Ecology

Nadège Levallet, Associate Professor with Tenure, Management and Information Systems

Ling Li, Associate Professor with Tenure, Sustainable Bioenergy Systems

William Obenauer, Associate Professor with Tenure, Management

Suzanne Ishaq Pellegrini, Associate Professor with Tenure, Veterinary Sciences

Kathryn Robinson, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing

Kathryn Swacha, Associate Professor with Tenure, Professional and Technical Writing

Jay Wason, Associate Professor with Tenure, Forest Ecosystem Physiology

Qiujie Zheng, Associate Professor with Tenure, Business Analytics

Jade McNamara, Associate Professor with Tenure, Human Nutrition

University of Maine at Augusta

Patrick Cheek, Associate Professor with Tenure, Psychology

Shannon Gauvin, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing

Wendy St. Pierre, Associate Professor with Tenure, Mental Health and Human Services

Anastasia Weigle, Associate Professor with Tenure, Information and Library Science

University of Maine at Farmington

Kate MacLeod, Associate Professor with Tenure, Special Education

Amy Neswald, Associate Professor with Tenure, Creative Writing

Lewis Robinson, Associate Professor with Tenure, Arts & Humanities

Donelle Schwalm, Associate Professor with Tenure, Environmental Biology

University of Maine at Fort Kent

Kennedy Rubert-Nason, Associate Professor with Tenure, Chemistry

Stacy Thibodeau, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing

University of Southern Maine

Eklou Amendah, Associate Professor with Tenure, Marketing

Rachel Casey, Associate Professor with Tenure, Social Work

Michael Cauvel, Associate Professor with Tenure, Economics

Debra Gillespie, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing

Kristen Gleason, Associate Professor with Tenure, Psychology

Dorothea Ivey, Associate Professor with Tenure, Social Work

William Kinne, Associate Professor with Tenure, Music

Vanessa Levesque, Associate Professor with Tenure, Environmental Science and Policy

Jill Olausson, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing

Suzanne Parkman, Associate Professor with Tenure, Nursing

Timothy Ruback, Associate Professor with Tenure, Political Science

Lori Sussman, Associate Professor with Tenure, Cybersecurity

Donna Wampole, Associate Professor with Tenure, Social Work