University of Maine System leaders help launch Maine Defense Industry Alliance

SANFORD — University of Maine System (UMS) Chancellor Dannel Malloy and Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation and University of Maine (UMaine) President Joan Ferrini-Mundy joined industry, education, and government leaders today for the launch of the Maine Defense Industry Alliance (MDIA).

UMS is a founding partner of the new coalition formed to coordinate the statewide workforce development efforts necessary for the success and continued growth of Maine’s defense industry.

Through UMaine and the University of Southern Maine, the System grants nearly all of the degrees awarded in the state for engineering, which undergirds the sector. Additionally, in Fiscal Year 2003, more than one-quarter of all federal grants and contracts awarded to UMaine — which is the state’s only institution to have achieved the prestigious Carnegie R1 classification for very high research activity — came from the U.S. Department of Defense, representing $37 million of investment in Maine.

“Maine’s defense manufacturers have a well-deserved international reputation for excellence and are a powerful economic engine for the state, directly supporting more than 20,000 good-paying Maine jobs. Yet their growth beyond that has been limited by the size and skill of the state’s workforce,” Chancellor Malloy said. “Maine’s public universities are partnering with employers to address this, including by expanding our engineering and computing programs, and hands-on student research learning experiences that prepare our graduates to solve complex challenges. Through this new alliance, we can build on these efforts and together ensure that this industry has the talent and the technologies needed to strengthen Maine’s economy and our national security.”

Last year with the support of the Maine Congressional Delegation, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden secured $7 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for UMS to lead the creation of two Industry 4.0 Manufacturing Training Innovation Centers that will provide talent pipelines for defense, aerospace and other manufacturing employers in the state, including Bath Iron Works and Compotech, a Brewer-based UMaine spin-off company that now employs more than 50 Mainers.

The initiative is being led by UMaine’s Advanced Manufacturing Center and its Director John Belding and will establish a Manufacturing Training Innovation Center in Orono and also in southern Maine through a partnership with the Maine Community College System, also a founding member of MDIA.

“With UMaine’s signature education and research strengths such as utilizing enhanced automation, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and strong short-term technical training programs with our community college partners, there is a tremendous opportunity for our state to be a national leader in developing the next generation defense industry workforce,” Vice Chancellor and President Ferrini-Mundy said. “Through this new alliance, we can accelerate the talent development and innovation necessary to improve agility, productivity and resiliency in our defense industry and across manufacturing so companies here can better compete with Maine people and our economy as the beneficiaries.”

For more information about the Maine Defense Industry Alliance, please visit www.mainedefenseindustryalliance.com.