Western Maine Mountain Jujutsu Society demonstrates traditional Japanese Jujutsu in special assembly at Day Mountain Middle School

STRONG – During their last period Friday afternoon, students and staff gathered in the gymnasium at Day Mountain Middle School for an assembly. Special guests for the afternoon were Sensei Ron Small, who addressed the assembly. With him were Jon Small, Sensei and John Donald, Yudansha, who demonstrated as Sensei Ron spoke.

Sensei Small, who, along with the other black belt senseis, teaches classes in self-defense for men, women, and youth at the Community Center in Farmington, spoke to those gathered about the history of Jujutsu and the main goals for his students. The goals of the Western Maine Jujutsu Society, established in 1984, are “to promote physical, mental, and spiritual development and well being of the members/students; to benefit the community by encouraging responsible citizenship and community service; and to promote the art of Jujutsu and the principles of Bushido as they apply to our world today. Members practice traditional Japanese Jujutsu, Judo, and Tang Soo Do (Korean Karate).”

The Bushido, or moral code, of the Western Maine Mountain Society includes a simple pledge: “I will never use my Budo ability to injure or intimidate another person unless necessary to defend myself or others; I will never demonstrate my Budo ability in an arrogant or aggressive manner; I will practice Budo with care and respect for myself and others; I will teach Budo only with the knowledge and consent of my Sensei; I will respect my art and obey my Sensei.”

The history of Jujutsu goes back to the days of medieval Japan, including the Samurai, “the most sophisticated and fearsome Warriors of their time”. The technique incorporates barehanded fighting and/or sometimes the use of a small weapon. Techniques include throwing, striking vital areas of the opponent’s body, joint twisting and/or locking, choking, and restraining. Body management and footwork are key components of this art, which is all about self-defense.

According to an article provided by Sensei Small, “Jujutsu is literally the art of yielding.” The idea is to use the attacker’s force against himself. Deflecting, avoiding, and redirecting an attack, making it possible for a smaller force to overcome a greater one. It was noted that flexibility, both mental and physical, is a huge bonus. Force is used only when necessary, and only as much as absolutely necessary.

Students of Jujutsu practice individual techniques over and over and over. Body management is critical. One of the main ideas is actually to avoid an attack altogether. Participants learn to develop their own style and they practice individual techniques over and over and over.

When giving a demonstration, the senseis are always mindful of their audience, making sure to place observers so they will have the best view possible.

Sensei Ron Small later shared his own journey into Jujutsu as follows: “My personal journey in Jujutsu began in 1964, when I was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder (then Colorado University). I took an eight week class at the American Karate School of Boulder under Mudansha Gene Sparks, the Boulder Police Dept. hand to hand combat instructor. Gene had a brown belt in Jujutsu. The class was offered as a requirement for a job I took with Bonded Security Services. At the end of the course, Saiko Shihan Frank Goody, founder of the American Budo College in Denver, the home school of which the AKS was a satellite dojo, brought a few of his black belt students to our last class and presented a demonstration of Jujutsu, Karate, Judo, and Aikido. It showed me how little I knew and introduced me to how much there was to learn.

I continued my study of the Martial Arts at the American Budo College, with Walter F. Doris, Sensei, a fourth degree black belt in Jujutsu, and other Senseis and ranking black belts, including Don Walker, Pat Ford, Art Doris, Lou Brigham, and Shihan Goody himself. Sensei Doris was my Sempai (Mentor) for the next seven years. In addition to Jujutsu, I studied karate, Tang Soo Do style, at the AKS, competed in Judo and Karate tournaments. I earned Yudansha (black belt first degree) in 1968, Ni Dan (black belt 2nd degree) and Jujutsu Menkyo Sensei (teacher) in 1969. I earned my Black Belt in Shin Go Ju Ryu Karate, Tang Soo Do Style under Sensei Robert Jay the same year, and was appointed Sensei of the Jujutsu classes in Boulder.

I taught Jujutsu and Tang Soo Do at the American Karate School, became San Dan and head Sensei in 1972 until 1976 when we moved out of our downtown dojo in Boulder. Together with John Greever, a Judo Sensei from the Kodokan, and Koichi Kashiwaya an uchi deshi of Aikido, I founded the Rocky Mountain Jujutsu, Judo, and Aikido Society which continued in Boulder until we moved back to Maine in 1979.

In 1982 I started my first Jujutsu class in Farmington and in 1984 moved into the Farmington Community Center and founded the Western Mountain Jujutsu Society.

Jon Small and Noel Danforth were the first students to earn Yudansha (black belt rank) in the WMJS.

Local students interested in learning more about jujutsu have been provided with flyers with information about the classes in Farmington. Classes teaching the traditional Japanese Jujutsu are held for adults on Mondays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm and Saturdays from noon – 2 pm. Youth classes are on Saturday from 10 am to noon and Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7 pm. Interested persons are invited to visit classes at no obligation and may participate or observe. A class may be joined at any time; enrollment is ongoing.

Dues are $40/month. Membership in the Western Mountain Jujutsu Society entitles students to attend any and all classes they are eligible for. Besides the class at DMMS from 3:00 – 4:30 pm any student 12 yrs or older can attend adult classes in Farmington at the Community Center, 127 Middle St., from noon to 2:00 pm on Saturdays and 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Mondays.

Students under 12 may attend the Youth Jujutsu Class from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. in addition to the DMMS classes, or as a make-up class, at no additional charge.

Classes for Day Mountain students are also available on Friday afternoons from 3 – 4:30 p.m. A fee of $3/month is charged. Scholarships are available.

For more information contact Ron Small, Sensei at (207) 778 – 9275 or via email at WstrnMtnJujutsu@gmail.com. Or visit the website at www.wstrnmtnjujutsu.com. The organization also has a FaceBook page.

Community contribution written by Paula Kane.