Western Maine Play Museum announces Nikki Dustin as new executive director

WILTON – The Western Maine Play Museum (WMPM) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nikki Dustin as its new Executive Director. Dustin, a longtime member of the Franklin County community and a passionate advocate for early childhood development, officially assumed the role on Monday, March 18, 2024.

“We are delighted to welcome Nikki Dustin to lead the Western Maine Play Museum into its next exciting chapter,” said Amanda Caruso, President of the WMPM Board of Directors.

“Nikki’s deep understanding of our local community along with her creativity and enthusiasm for play-based learning makes her the perfect fit to guide the museum into this next chapter.”

A resident of Chesterville, Dustin is a familiar face in the community. A graduate of Mt. Blue High School, she earned her Bachelor’s degree from Thomas College and worked at several businesses in downtown Farmington for over 10 years. Dustin also worked at Cape Cod Hill School for several years, igniting a spark for working with children and developing her knowledge as an educator. As a mother of a four-year-old son, Dustin is keenly aware of the importance of providing opportunities for exploration and learning through creative play for young children.

“I am ecstatic to join the Western Maine Play Museum as its new Executive Director,” said Dustin. “I’m committed to upholding the high standards set by the previous Executive Director, and I’m excited to collaborate with the Board to continue the great work that has already been done. I look forward to building upon the museum’s success and ensuring that it remains a vital resource for families here in Western Maine.”

Dustin and the WMPM Board of Directors invite you to stop by, say hello, and find out what’s new at the museum!