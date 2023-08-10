Western Mountains Baptist Church announces scholarship winners

NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church (WMBC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 WMBC Community Scholarship. Each year a graduating senior from Mt. Abram High or Carrabec High School is awarded $1000 to help pay for expenses during their first semester at a higher education institute. This year the scholarship board made the decision to give award two full scholarships.

Recipient Kaitlyn Junkins, of New Portland, graduated from Carrabec High School in June and is enrolled at Kennebec Valley Community College. She will be majoring in Early Childhood Education. The second recipient, Abigail Wilcox, lives in Salem and is a graduate of Mt. Abram High School. Ms. Wilcox is enrolled at the University of Maine in Farmington majoring in education. WMBC is honored to support these two young ladies as they pursue their educational goals.

WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt. 27) in New Portland. Sunday morning church services begin at 10:00am. Sunday School for all ages is offered beforehand, at 9:00am. Various Bible studies, Youth Group and other small groups are offered throughout the week. For more information about WMBC and to see a calendar of events, visit the website: westernmountainschurch.org. An application for the 2024 WMBC Community Scholarship is also available on the website for graduating students living in the Carrabec High School and Mt. Abram High School service areas.