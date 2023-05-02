Western Mountains Baptist Church offers community scholarship for students in RSU 74 and MSAD 58

NEW PORTLAND – For the eighth year, the Western Mountains Baptist Church is offering a $1000 Community Scholarship to any high school senior residing in the towns served by RSU 74/Carrabec and MSAD 58/Mt. Abram High Schools. Students are encouraged to complete an application on the WMBC website: www.westernmountainschurch.org or print the form then mail to: WMBC, PO Box 264, Kingfield 04947. Forms are also available from a guidance counselor. WMBC is excited to help a local student with the cost of their first semester expenses as they pursue their educational goals after high school. Deadline is Monday, May 15.