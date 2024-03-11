Wilton Scholarship Foundation announces 2024 applications available now

WILTON – The 2024 Wilton Scholarship Foundation applications are now available at the Wilton Town Office or online at the Mt. Blue High School Counseling Office website. The new deadline for applications is April 25. Current or former graduates of MBHS or Foster Tech who were residents of Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden, or Weld at the time of graduation are eligible. All eligible applicants will receive an award based on need and funds available.

For more information or help, please call Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.