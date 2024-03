NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church is once again excited and honored to offer a $1000 WMBC Community Scholarship to high school students who reside in a town served by either RSU 74 (Carrabec) or MSAD 58 (Mt. Abram). The award is paid before the first semester. Apply soon, the deadline is May 15.

Please submit an application via the website www.westernmountainschurch.org or mail the form to: ‘WMBC Scholarship’, PO Box 264, Kingfield, ME 04947.