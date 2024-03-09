Worthington Scholarship Foundation announces their 2024 application is open for public high school seniors in Maine

ROCKLAND – The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is excited to announce that their 2024 scholarship application is now open. Students graduating from a Maine public high school who meet the eligibility requirements may apply.

“I am so excited to extend our scholarship to students in every public high school in Maine this year. Each scholarship season brings a thrill of anticipation as we learn more about our future scholars,” states Julie Bourgoin, President of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. “We already have had many applicants express their passion for careers that will benefit the future of Maine. With nearly 800 scholarships available, we can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

To complete an application, students must have a high school GPA of a C- or higher and a Student Aid Index (SAI) of $20,000 or less as determined by FAFSA. They must also attend a Worthington-eligible college the fall semester after their graduation and be a Maine resident.

“The Worthington Scholarship is the bulk of the reason why I can go to a university without loans or being in debt,” says Kasey Jordan, a current Worthington Scholar. “They don’t just give you the scholarship and hope for the best, they accommodate your needs as much as they can to make sure you are successful in all areas of college life. I highly suggest applying if you are serious about going and completing your college education.”

The Worthington Scholarship Foundation partners with Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, Thomas, the University of Maine system, and the Maine Community College system.

Applications are due April 15, 2024. To learn more and apply, visit their website worthingtonscholars.org.