Worthington Scholarship Foundation awards over $10 million to Maine high school seniors

ROCKLAND – The Worthington Scholarship Foundation is proud to welcome 639 new scholars to its program. Worthington scholars are graduates of 98 high schools throughout 13 counties in Maine and are selected upon need and merit. These 2023 graduates join the 844 current Worthington scholars who reflect the Foundation’s vision to support the completion of post-secondary education in Maine.

“I see in each of these scholars the grit and determination to succeed” says Bev Worthington, co-founder of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. “Our scholars were chosen because we know they have what it takes to complete college and we’re so excited to help them take that first step.”

In 2024, the Worthington Scholarship will be available to those who attend a public Maine high school and will attend Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, Thomas, any campus of the University of Maine system, or any campus of the Maine Community College system.

“Through our scholarship, we aim to raise the aspirations of our scholars while providing them with the support needed to pursue a post-secondary degree,” states Julie Bourgoin, president of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. “Our scholars are selecting colleges and universities in Maine where they will receive a world-class education and contribute to Maine’s future.” One of the Foundation’s overarching goals is to resist the relocation of academics from Maine to other states where students could be at-risk of incurring student loan debt beyond their means. “We hope this scholarship helps young people experience the benefits of attending college in Maine and have the financial support to do so.”

Local Worthington Scholarship Honorees are Mt. Blue High School graduates Emily Maxim, University of Maine at Farmington; Emma Maxim, University of Maine at Augusta; Hayden Durrell, Central Maine Community College; Kandie Hensley, Central Maine Community College; Seth Pinkham, Thomas College; Nathaniel Hutchins, University of Maine; and Jacob White, University of Maine.

The Worthington Scholarship Foundation provides multi-year scholarships with values ranging from $6,000 to $17,000. Since 2010, more than $18 million has been granted to graduates of Maine high schools who attend partnering Maine colleges. The intention of the Foundation is to increase the accessibility of college by reducing financial barriers, to provide support for scholars to persist in college, and to help minimize the risk of incurring insurmountable student loan debt. For more information, please visit www.worthingtonscholars.org.