$1.5 million budget approved for unorganized territories

FARMINGTON — Following a public hearing on Dec. 7, the Franklin County Commissioners approved the 2022-2023 budget for the Unorganized Territories in the county.

In the absence of a municipal board, the county commissioners are responsible for providing services for the unorganized territories and townships which make up a significant portion of the land area in Franklin County. These include paving, maintenance, and snow removal on county roads, fire and police services, ambulance service, waste disposal, and cemetery funding for upkeep and maintenance.

There were increases in most line items, with the except of NorthStar EMS ambulance services, which saw a decrease in the funding request. Most of the increases were anticipated due to rising costs for services and standard budget increases.

An additional $8,000 was added during the public hearing at the request of the sheriff’s department, to outfit a cruiser for the U.T. patrol deputy position. The cruiser is already purchased but items such as the cage for the back seat, the Watch Guard camera system, and other accessories were not covered in that budget. The additional $8,000 will cover those costs.

The county road commissioner, Mike Pond, requested an additional $50,000 for more paving projects in the upcoming year.

The county contracts with neighboring municipalities to provide fire protection and waste disposal services. Eustis serves the Route 27 Corridor north to Coburn Gore and the Canadian Border. Rangeley covers the north-west segment of the county, while Phillips covers Madrid Township. Weld and Wilton serve Washington Township and Perkins Township, Strong serves West Freeman, and Kingfield serves East Freeman and Salem.

The county also provides funding for the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. Salem Fire is somewhat unusual as a municipal organization serving an unorganized territory.

The total budget appropriation was $1,514,768, an increase of about $115,000 over the previous year’s budget. The county anticipates $206,552 in revenues for the Unorganized Territories, resulting in a tax assessment estimate of $1,308,216.