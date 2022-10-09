Features Falling in Love with the Season: All things early autumn by Administrator October 9, 2022October 9, 2022 6 mins read White-crowned Sparrow, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Maple Leaf, Cascade Brook School (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) October Lightning appearing over the Brunswick HS Soccer pitch during the Mt. Blue vs. Brunswick girls varsity soccer game. The game was suspend for 30 minutes, and the storm was 10 miles away. (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Rays of sunlight from Cape Cod Hill, New Sharon (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) White Crowned Sparrow, Foothills Land Trust, Wilton (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) White-throated Sparrow, Foothills Land Trust, Wilton (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Bald Eagle, Prescott Field (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Colors of the season, Cascade Brook School (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Colors of the season, UMF Fitness Center, on the bridge to the student lot (photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) They say don’t poke a hornets nest, but I always think about whenever I find one! (Photo by Dennis York) Hay bale and cloud wisps, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Milkweed Pad, and large Milkweed Bug, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) White-throated Sparrow, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Vibrant contrast, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Monarch butterfly, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Monarch butterfly underwing, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Fall Plumaged Palm Warbler, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) A hawk stares at the bird feeder (Photo by Dennis York) A doe’s coat turns to gray and her fawns spots start to fade away. (Photo by Dennis York) A snowshoe hare enjoys some rain soaked grass (Photo by Dennis York) A male wood duck in full fall colors (Photo by Dennis York) What a pretty pair. These wood ducks were spotted in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A fawn has shed it’s spots. (Photo by Dennis York) Colors of October, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Bird’s eye view, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Milkweed, Foothills Land Preserve, Wilton (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Button buck in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver) Canada Geese in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver) Canada Geese in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver) Northern Parula (a warbler) in Wilton (Photo by Tom Oliver) Suddenly the Season changed! Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox ) We should all enjoy the colors, as soon it will be White! ( Photo by Jim Knox ) Had to share a Sight I will remember all Winter. A Monarch Butterfly in my front yard. A few weeks ago. ( Photo by Jim Knox ) A Young Northern Cardinal being fed but a Male Cardinal. Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox ) Two young Blue Birds playing in the Grass (Photo by Jim Knox) Don’t get up till I say you can! Wilton ( Photo by Jim Knox ) If you don’t have Bird seed yet? Try some popcorn. The Blue Jays will love it! ~ Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox ) The Fall Look; A Mum Plant with a little orange look and a Black and White Warbler on the side ( Photo by Jim Knox ) A Gray Fox that didn’t expect to see me!! Wilton (Photos by Jim Knox ) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ