45th Annual Chester Greenwood Day to be held Dec. 4

FARMINGTON – It is time once again to celebrate earmuff inventor and Farmington native, Chester Greenwood, and what better day to do so than his December 4 birthday?

The annual celebration will bring a host of events both traditional and new. Some of these events, such as the Gingerbread House contest and Festival of Trees held by the Farmington Rotary, will be virtual and take place on the Facebook event page as part of pandemic planning.

“There are definitely less events happening this year. A lot of it is virtual,” Kait Frost of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce said. “There are definitely some changes this year, but we’re still trying to maintain the spirit of Chester Greenwood Day.”

One of the new activities, held by the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies using their new maker space, will be an ornament decorating event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Traditional events will include the annual parade— this year’s theme being “Vacationland Fun”— which will begin lining up on Quebec Street at 10 a.m. and make its way through the downtown area at 11 a.m. Parade registration is free and includes a new “walker” category for anyone who would like to participate without creating a float. Interested parties should not forget their earmuffs.

The parade will be followed by a flag raising ceremony at the Franklin County courthouse; a craft fair at the American Legion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Farmington Historical Society will hold an open house and wreath sale at the Titcomb house; and of course the annual frigid Polar Bear Dip at Clearwater Lake in Industry. Some local businesses will also be holding special sales and promotions.

“The community is doing a really good job doing what they can to pull together an eventful day given the situation,” Frost said.