46th Annual Chester Greenwood Day on December 3

FARMINGTON – Chester Greenwood Day is upon us once again! On December 3, the 46th annual celebration of the Farmington earmuff inventor will once more happen in downtown Farmington. Last year, lots of events were virtual, but this year the event will be back to normal and better than ever.

The annual Chester Greenwood parade will start at 11 a.m. no matter the weather. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. The parade participants will begin lining up at 10 a.m. at the Quebec Street entrance to Mallet School. As an entrance fee, everyone with a float is asked to bring a small jar of peanut butter and jelly to support the Mallet School food pantry. Anyone interested in having a float or walking in the parade can sign up on the day of, but are encouraged to pre-register and not to forget their earmuffs!

After the parade, Paul Mills will give a quick speech full of interesting facts about Chester Greenwood during the flag raising ceremony at the Franklin County courthouse.

This year, the Taste of Farmington is back. You can buy a passport for $5 at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Office or Food City in Farmington. This passport will allow you to get delicious food samples from local restaurants from noon to 3 p.m.. Participating restaurants include the Homestead, Java Joe’s, Better Living Center, Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven and many more.

Other events of the day include the annual Polar Dip at 3 p.m. at the breakwater on Clearwater Lake in Industry, the Rotary’s Festival of Trees from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Farmington Community Center with the auction beginning at 6:30, the annual Gingerbread House Contest at County Seat Realty, and the Winter Festival at St. Joseph’s Center, among many more. Many local businesses will also be having special sales and events.

Information on pre-registering for the parade and the gingerbread house contest as well as the full schedule are available on the Chester Greenwood Day Facebook page.