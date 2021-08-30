Features 5th Annual Color Run brings more than 300 racers to streets of Farmington by Administrator August 30, 2021 2 mins read Cassandra Fraser and her son Tyson spread the word to LIVE UNITED. (Photo by Scott Landry) Andrea Richards (right) helps color a friend before the race. (Photo by Scott Landry) More than 300 racers joined the fifth annual color run on Sunday in Farmington. (Photo by Scott Landry) A runner embraces the Park Street chute. (Photo by Scott Landry) Jake Turner makes his way through clouds of colorful chalk dust. (Photo by Scott Landry) Runner Koa Dumont attempts to dodge the sprayers. (Photo by Scott Landry) Young runner Owen Haynes heads toward the final stretch of the race, teal face and all. (Photo by Scott Landry) Kathryn Clement pushes her daughter through the race. (Photo by Scott Landry) Maddison Bubier and Maia MacIsaac enjoy the shower of color. (Photo by Scott Landry) Kayla Alexander and Danielle Lemay in the home stretch. (Photo by Scott Landry) UMF President Edward Serna after being blasted with colored water guns. (Photo by Scott Landry) Volunteer color sprayer Autumn Conklin. (Photo by Scott Landry) Lori Russell and Rebecca Keene dressed up for the race. (Photo by Scott Landry) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.