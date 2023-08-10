64th Annual Phillips Old Home Days, August 12 – 20

PHILLIPS – Come home for Phillips Old Home Days! The 64th Annual Phillips Old Home Days runs from August 12 to August 20, 2023 and the theme is ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’. Some of the highlights for this year include a car show, Wonderland, and a fly-over by the 343rd Bombardment Squadron out of Louisiana, weather-dependent.

Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, include a kickball game, basketball memorial games at the M&T Memorial Basketball Court, and the Bill Robichaud Volleyball Tournament, all at North Franklin Park on Park Street.

Tuesday, August 15, is the Children’s Glow Night with Jillian Withee at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) from 5 – 7 p.m. This event, with lots of games and music, is likely to result in glowing smiles.

Wednesday has a free ventriloquist children’s program at the PACC at 3 p.m., and a paint night with Nicole at the Avon Town Hall at 6 p.m. Sign up early for the paint night by calling or texting 207-491-3125 or 207-491-3665!

Thursday, August 17, is the very first Annual Phillips Old Home Days Car Show on Main Street in Phillips. Cars should be registered at 4:30 p.m. and the show runs from 5 – 7 pm., with judging at 6:30. For more information call 207-670-8360.

Many of the events start Friday, August 18 and run through the weekend!

Friday, August 18:

The Phillips Historical Society Museum will be open, along with the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad for train rides and museum visits. There will be a Quilt Show at the Phillips Library Annex. The Flower and Photo Contest will take place at the Phillips Library. These events are open both Friday and Saturday.

A dunk tank will be set up beside the Local Bull, so come try to sink your favorite local!

The ever-enchanting Wonderland returns from 1 – 5 p.m. with a wide variety of booths and activities, including The Plummery, Treasure Island, Faerie School, Storyland, and the new addition Bubblarium! The Blue Moon Theater returns for entertainment and Candy Alley has added taste delights to the popular snow cones, cotton candy, cookies, fruit and smoothies. Wonderland is free and open to children of all ages. For more information text Susy at 491-7606.

The Frosty Paw ice cream truck will be on Main Street starting at 1 p.m.

Between 1 – 5 p.m., or while supplies last, the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge #67 will hold their annual Chicken BBQ Fundraiser at the Phillips Community House on Maine Street. The menu includes chicken, beans, sides, drinks and dessert for $15.

Friday, August 18, the Grand Parade starts at 5 p.m. promptly. If the weather is cooperative, there will be a fly-over during the parade, by the 343rd Bombardment Squadron, in honor of Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin. The fly-over was originally planned for November 12, 2022, during Gravlin’s funeral services, but inclement weather prohibited the event. The fly-over will be at 4:30 and 5 p.m. For more information, call 639-2279

Line-up for the parade is at 4 p.m. at North Franklin Park, behind the Phillips Public Works and Fire Department building. Participants are encouraged to pre-register their floats and displays by contacting Brenda Wilcox at brendawilcox@roadrunner.com or 207-670-8951.

Friday winds down with a street dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Main Street, with local DJ Dreamin’ Big. The street dance is sponsored by Edmunds Market.

Saturday, August 19:

Saturday starts out with breakfast with the Sandy River Flying Club from 6 – 11 a.m., and airplane rides from 8 a.m. to sunset, both at the Lindbergh Airport.

The Eleventh Annual Margie Toothaker Cancer Walk is at 8 a.m. with registration at 7:30am at the Gift Shop on Route 4 next to the Northwoods Pulling Track. Donations are accepted. All proceeds will go directly to a local resident battling cancer. For more information please contact Yolanda Smith at 684-2132.

The Annual Lumbering Competition starts at 9 a.m. at the Northwoods Pulling Track on Route 4. For more information call Tim Arms @ 639-2025

Paul G Whittemore Road Race is held in front of Phillips Library on Main Street. Adults will run first at 9 a.m. and children will run after (around 10 a.m.) Adults sign up early and children will sign up after the adults are released to run at 9 a.m. All ages are welcome. Entry fees of $1 to $5 depending on the age.

Wonderland continues for day two, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Annual Bicycle Race starts at 11 a.m. Register early in front of Phillips Public Library. Ages 1 to 17 welcome. Marcus and Lisa Rowe will be donating two new Bicycles to give away at the end of races in memory of Darlene Rowe & Dereck Searles.

Hog Heaven and Valley Brook will host the 2nd Annual Corn Hole Tournament, along with beer pong and beverages for the adults. The event is designed to be family-friendly and runs from 11 a.m. until closing.

There will be horse pulling at North Franklin Park at 12 p.m., with the gates opening at 9 a.m. Entry is $10 for adults, children 18 and under are free. This event is sponsored by Bill Dolbier.

Bathtub Races are returning to Toothaker Pond this year, starting at 3 p.m. All proceeds go to the North Franklin Snowmobile Club. This event is sponsored by George Berry & Son. For more information call Jodi Schroeder at 603-765-3952.

Sunday, August 20:

There will be a frog jumping contest on Main Street by the Local Bull at 10 a.m. Bring your own frog! Event sponsored by the Local Bull.

The Bob Parkers Annual Children’s Parade will be held on Main Street at 11 a.m. If it is raining, the parade will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center.

The Dennis McLaughlin Memorial Horseshoe Tournament is at North Franklin Park at 11 a.m. This event is sponsored by the North Franklin Horseshoe Club.

Finishing off the week, the Duck Derby is at 1 p.m. Watch your duck from the bridge in town. Ducks may be purchased at the Phillips Public Library during regular hours. Prizes are to be awarded to the first 15 numbered ducks over the finish line. Event sponsored by the Phillips Public Library.

For more information, contact Brenda Wilcox at brendawilcox@roadrunner.com or 207-670-8951, or visit the Phillips Chamber of Commerce group on Facebook.