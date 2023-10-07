A fall foliage tour of Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With the leaves turning colors, rapidly approaching peak foliage, even a simple drive promises to be pretty. Franklin County is home to dozens of locations perfect for leaf-peeping, and here are some of the more accessible public spots for this fall.

Farmington:

Bonney Woods offers a brisk walk that is pet friendly, and full of trees in peak foliage. Just off the Anson Road in downtown Farmington, Bonney Woods is an easy-to-access foliage viewing sight.

Flint Woods is a part of the Powder House Hill Trail Network. Flint Woods has a scenic lookout with views of Mount Blue, and the foliage in transition is a sight worth seeing.

Powder House Hill Trails are managed by the Bonney Woods Corporation, Maine’s oldest non-profit organization. The entire network, including Flint and Bonney Woods, are located within a mile of downtown Farmington. The trails are open from dawn to dusk for multiple non-motorized uses. These trails are easy to moderate in difficulty and are popular with local school groups for field trips and outdoor recreation, making them an ideal choice for taking the kids. For more information, visit www.powderhousehill.org

The Prescott Field Trails run alongside the Sandy River in Farmington. This trail network, accessed from Front Street, includes sections of paved trails designed to be wheelchair accessible, one of the only such trails in the Farmington area. The foliage is starting to peek through and should be in full peak in the coming days. For more information on Prescott Field Trails, please visit www.umf.maine.edu/trails

Jay:

French Falls River Walk is a series of easy walking trails that wind through the woods beside the Androscoggin River in Jay. Located off French Falls Lane, the trails are managed by the Androscoggin Land Trust and the Town of Jay. A quick stroll through the woods is periodically interrupted by birds and chipmunks who enjoy the natural forest surroundings. The trails are marked in different colors; the white trail is the shortest and follows along the Androscoggin River, while the blue trail goes along to French Falls and the red trail goes along Mosquito Brook.

New Portland:

Technically in Somerset County, the New Portland Wire Bridge is one of the only remaining bridges of this kind still in daily use. The Wire Bridge crosses over the Carrabassett River in New Portland. From Route 27, the bridge can be reached by turning onto Route 146 in New Portland and following the signs. The roadway leads through a residential area to the bridge. On the far side of the Wire Bridge is a picnic area and a rocky beach. There is a weight limit posted on the bridge and only one vehicle should cross at a time.

Carrabassett Valley:

The Maine DOT rest area in Carrabassett Valley, about seven miles north of Kingfield on Route 27, has picnic tables, bathroom facilities, and river access. A short footpath leads to the Carrabassett River, where the Bigelows can be seen on clear days.

Just past the Sugarloaf Regional Airport on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley, the Airport Trailhead offers a view of the Bigelow Mountain Range. The Airport Trailhead connects to the Narrow Gauge Pathway, built on the old railroad bed. The Narrow Gauge Pathway is generally wide and even, with a gravel/crushed rock base. Other trailheads on the Narrow Gauge include Campbell Field, Carrabassett Valley Town Office, and the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center.

Eustis and Points North:

Flagstaff Lake is one of the largest lakes in Maine. There is a public beach access at Cathedral Pines Campground, along with a scenic turnout on Route 27 on the ’causeway’ outside of Stratton Village.

About 15 miles north of Stratton, the Sarampus Falls rest area has a picnic area, bathroom facilities, and a view of Dead River. The falls are only a short walk away. This rest area is on the right heading north towards the Chain of Ponds overlook.

The overlook at Chain of Ponds offers a stunning view of the ponds, Indian Stream Mountain, and Bag Pond Mountain. The overlook is maintained by the Maine Department of Transportation and has several informational displays, including information on Benedict Arnold and the Arnold Trail.

From the intersection of Route 16 and Route 27 in Stratton Village, travel north on Route 27 for approximately 21 miles. Shortly before the overlook, the road passes through a mile-long segment of ledge hill with rugged rock faces on either side of the road. The overlook is on the left heading north. The road is heavily traveled with large trucks, so use caution pulling in and out.

Rangeley Region:

On Route 16 between Rangeley and Stratton, Quill Hill boasts a true 360 degree view of the western mountains region. Quill Hill is wheelchair accessible and the overlook is reached by a 12-minute drive up a well-maintained dirt road. At the top, there are picnic tables, an accessible walking trail, and informational boards identifying the peaks visible from the top of the mountain including the Bigelow Mountain Range, Saddleback, Kibby, Black Nubble, Potato Nubble, East Kennebago, and others farther afield.

The entrance to Quill Hill is located on Route 16 approximately 12 miles west of Stratton or 7.5 miles east of Rangeley.

Quill Hill, which was recently placed into conservation to ensure that the property continues to be open and accessible, is owned and maintained by the Brochu family. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person, with a self-service pay box on the route back down from the overlook.

Height of Land on Route 17 past Oquossoc Village is a Maine DOT scenic overlook with views of Mooselookmeguntic Lake and other high points of the region. The Shelton Noyes Overlook between Height of Land and Oquossoc Village looks out over Rangeley Lake.

The Sandy River flows south-east from Rangeley, and Route 4 follows it closely at times. In Township E, about 12 miles south of downtown Rangeley or 9.5 miles north of center Phillips, the Smalls Falls Rest Area is a popular tourist attraction. There are picnic tables, bathroom facilities, and informational displays. A flight of concrete steps at the north end of the rest area leads down to a wooden bridge with a view of the falls. Crossing the bridge, you can climb up to view the upper sections of the falls. This area has been left in its natural state and children should be closely supervised.

In addition to these scenic spots, Franklin County is home to hundreds of hiking, biking, and walking trails. Fall is an excellent time to get outside with cooler temperatures and less bugs; shorter daylight hours should be taken into consideration when planning a trip. Check out MaineTrailFinder.com for hiking trails, maps, and directions.

Tips for a successful foliage foray:

Carry in, carry out. Leave your destination in the same condition you found on arrival.

Pick the right attire. Autumn’s varying weather is a good time to bring several lighter layers to accommodate for the changes in temperatures as the day goes on. If you want to explore or hike, make sure you have the appropriate footwear.

Plan ahead. Some destinations, such as Smalls Falls, are very popular. Plan your route with a few different options so you have a better chance of enjoying the trip without competing for a parking spot.

Bringing your four-legged friend? Know the rules in advance and make sure your destination is pet-friendly. Be a responsible pet owner and clean up after your companion.

Going solo? Communicate your plan with a trusted friend or family member, including where you plan to go and when you plan to be home Many locations, especially in the northern part of the county, have limited to non-existent cellphone coverage. If someone knows when to expect you home and where you planned to go, that makes it easier to help if something goes wrong.

Most importantly, enjoy the beauty that this region has to offer. According to the foliage report from Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Franklin County had moderate to high color change on Wednesday, October 4, with conditions expected to reach peak in the next week or two.